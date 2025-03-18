Sea Hawks soar high with a crucial victory

Express News Service
Sea Hawks beat India Pistons to secure a massive win by an innings and 161 runs, taking their tally up to 37 points in the TNCA senior division league at Tagore Medical College ground on Monday. Having posted 406 runs in their first essay, Sea Hawks dismissed India Pistons for 164 and 81. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar took eight wickets in the second innings, 11 overall, playing a crucial role in the victory. This takes them to third place in the tally behind Vijay CC (39) and Jolly Rovers (39) after the tenth and penultimate round.
Meanwhile, Jolly Rovers played out a draw against Globe Trotters SC at the MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College ground. Starting the day at 73/3 in their second innings, Jolly Rovers declared at 231/5, setting Globe Trotters a target of 330. When stumps were drawn, Globe Trotters were 104/2 in 25 overs.
In the other match, Grand Slam CC secured the first innings lead to put Nelson SC at a disadvantage. With an overnight score of 174/6, Nelson had to get past Grand Slam’s 372. However, they could only manage 234 with left-arm spinner B Aaditya taking six wickets for 77 runs. Batting again, Grand Slam made 165/9 before declaring as the match ended in a draw. For Nelson, off-spinner Shoaib Mohd. Khan took five wickets for 64 runs, his fourth fifer of the season.
Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College ground (O/N 73/3 in 23.4 ovs): Jolly Rovers 271 & 231/5 decl. in 63 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 69 (102b, 8x4), Dhruv Shorey 81 not out (117b, 10x4), C Senthil Kumar 43 n.o; S Ajith Ram 2/20, R Aushik Srinivas 2/60) drew with Globe Trotters 173 & 104 for 2 in 25 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 44; S Lakshay Jain 2/46); Pts: Rovers 5 (39) ; Trotters 1 (26); At Tagore Medical College ground: India Pistons 164 & 81 in 24 ovs (Anand Subramanian 39, DT Chandrasekar 8/33) lost to Sea Hawks 406; Pts: Sea Hawks 6 (37) ; Pistons 0 (18); At Wahe Guru ‘A’ ground: Grand Slam 372 & 165 for 9 decl. in 50 ovs (Daryl Ferrario 31, Nidhish S. Rajagopal 43, Saransh Jain 37 n.o, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 5/64, Sachin Rathi 4/57) drew with Nelson 234 in 86.4 ovs (S Karthik 32, Sunny Sandhu 58, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 53 (133b, 7x4), R Karthikeyan 32; B Aaditya 6/77, Saransh Jain 2/74); Pts: Grand Slam 5 (27) ; Nelson 1 (29); At AM Jain College ground: Young Stars 330 drew with Jupiter 331/9 in 129.5 ovs (SR Athish 129 (306b, 15x4), B Anirudh Sitaram 109 n.o (217b, 6x4s, 2x6); Saurabh Kumar 5/122, S Mohan Prasath 2/69) Pts: Jupiter 5 (32) ; Young Stars 1 (23); At IITM-Chemplast ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 128 & 215 in 72.3 ovs (Ninad Rathva 36, Muhammed Adnan Khan 48, Jalaj Saxena 4/97, P Vidyuth 3/56, J Prem Kumar 3/50) lost to Alwarpet 351. Pts: Alwarpet 6 (23); UFCC 0 (16); At the end of tenth round: Vijay CC 39, Jolly Rovers 39, Sea Hawks 37, Jupiter 32, Singam Puli 31, Nelson SC 29, Grand Slam 27, Globe Trotters 26, Alwarpet 23, Young Stars 23, India Pistons 18 and UFCC (T. Nagar) 16.