Keep it cool
Stepping out in the sun seems like the last thing anyone would want to do as Chennai sizzles with soaring temperatures and a record-high UV index. But for most, avoiding the heat isn’t an option.
In this sweltering weather, there’s often a tendency to grab whatever’s at hand from the wardrobe — anything light and airy is deemed good enough. While it’s hard to escape the discomfort of heat and sweat, it’s important not to compromise on style in the process.
The 2025 summer collections prioritise lightweight aesthetics and practicality.
“Choosing the right colours for the season is essential,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs. “Opt for cooler shades like blues, whites, and greens, along with powder pinks, neutral tones, and even ivory. Lighter variations of warm tones, such as butter yellow — this summer’s trending shade — and Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, are great choices. It’s best to avoid darker shades, like reds and maroons, as they tend to absorb heat.”
For Chennai’s humid climate, designers advise paying more attention to fabric selection. Instead of opting for cheaper materials like polyester and georgette, lighter, breathable fabrics are the way to go.
“Chennai summers are no joke. I always look for fabrics that don’t stick — mul cotton, light linen, even handwoven cottons from places like Kanchi,” says Shrishti G, an upcoming designer experimenting with sustainable fabrics. “I’ve been working on breezy summer tops in pastel block prints, inspired by old Madras checks, but with a softer, more wearable vibe.”
Experts agree that summer dresses don’t need to feature overly intricate designs. Dresses that fall above the knee, tea-length dresses, spaghetti strap tops, cotton crop tops, and ruched tops are perfect for the season. Monochrome looks are also very much in style.
If an outfit feels too subtle, adding exaggerated proportions is a great way to elevate the look. Fashion gurus are embracing silhouettes that are bold and asymmetrical — think draped T-shirts, drop-waist pleated flare midi dresses, and silk peplum blazers.
“Humidity is the real enemy. No matter how cute an outfit is, if it’s making me sweat within five minutes of stepping out, it’s a no from me,” says Garima Talal, a fashion student working on her own label. “I’m always in flowy dresses, linen trousers with cropped shirts, or just a classic cotton sari with a strappy blouse. Also, Chennai girls love a good jhumka moment — even with a super casual outfit.”
“Summer is all about fun,” says Diya John, founder of Salt Studio, Kerala. “While linen and cotton are often the go-to fabrics, these materials, especially linen, are usually chosen in neutral and softer shades. However, I’m all for going bold with brighter blues, reds, and even hot pinks.” She also suggests embracing a bit of vintage flair to add a playful touch to summer wardrobes —“Formal pencil skirts with polka dots paired with waistcoats, or boxy shorts with waist jackets and oversized shirts,” says Diya.
“When it comes to shirts, try pairing them with corsets or even wearing them under strappy dresses if you’re hesitant to sport sleeveless outfits. Dresses with balloon sleeves, as well as overlapping, kimono, bishop, and cold-shoulder sleeves, are also great picks.”
As for prints, experts point to stripes, particularly sailor stripes, and checks. Instead of opting for large check patterns, gingham is the way to go, especially in shades of blue and white, or white and pink.
Go desi
In formal settings, ethnic wear remains a top choice in Chennai. While runways have highlighted gabardine blazers, wide-leg trousers, silk-blend twill blazers, and more, Chennaiites continue to gravitate towards ethnic styles.
“People think summer fashion is just florals and pastels, but in Chennai, we like our classics,” says Poorvika I, a boutique assistant hoping to start her own brand someday. “Simple Chikankari kurtis, cotton maxis, even saris styled in a relaxed way — these never go out of style. I’ve been playing around with layering — like pairing a structured vest over a kurta or styling a sari with trainers for a casual day look.”
Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka, believes saris are an excellent choice for summer. While some may find pairing a sari with a tight-fitting blouse a bit ‘heavy’, he insists that the traditional wear has evolved beyond the formal aura.
“Saris have now become a form of personal expression. People are ditching the conventional blouse style in favour of T-shirts, tube tops, athleisure, halter necks, and spaghetti straps,” he says.
Sreejith also suggests that cotton saris are a great pick for the summer. “Some might disagree, thinking saris should always be starched and crisp, but a non-starched sari offers a lovely, natural fall. Embrace the way it drapes on your body,” he says.
Man zone
Well, it’s time to give heavy stuff a break. This summer, fashion experts are encouraging men to embrace pastel shades for a fresh, lighter look.
“In formal settings, opt for linen shirts — whether a classic collared style or a Chinese collar — in light shades of blue, green, or white, paired with smart trousers,” says Viraj Reddy, a stylist trying to break into Chennai’s menswear scene. “I feel like Chennai guys don’t experiment enough, but that’s slowly changing. This summer, I’ve been seeing more relaxed, easy silhouettes — co-ord sets in linen, oversized cotton shirts, parallel trousers. I’ve been pushing my friends to try Cuban collars and lighter tones instead of the usual navy and black.”
For a smart-casual look in the summer, experts recommend pairing light trousers with matching sandals. Another great option includes slightly wider-leg trousers that taper down to a cropped ankle, paired with strapped leather sandals and a Cuban collar shirt for an effortless yet stylish ensemble.
If you prefer simplicity, chinos and a classic T-shirt will work well. Another sure-fire winner, of course, is the good-old khadi, which offers a wide range of fusion possibilities.