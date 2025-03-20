Keep it cool

Stepping out in the sun seems like the last thing anyone would want to do as Chennai sizzles with soaring temperatures and a record-high UV index. But for most, avoiding the heat isn’t an option.

In this sweltering weather, there’s often a tendency to grab whatever’s at hand from the wardrobe — anything light and airy is deemed good enough. While it’s hard to escape the discomfort of heat and sweat, it’s important not to compromise on style in the process.

The 2025 summer collections prioritise lightweight aesthetics and practicality.

“Choosing the right colours for the season is essential,” says Janki Prakash, creative director of Janki Prakash Designs. “Opt for cooler shades like blues, whites, and greens, along with powder pinks, neutral tones, and even ivory. Lighter variations of warm tones, such as butter yellow — this summer’s trending shade — and Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, are great choices. It’s best to avoid darker shades, like reds and maroons, as they tend to absorb heat.”

For Chennai’s humid climate, designers advise paying more attention to fabric selection. Instead of opting for cheaper materials like polyester and georgette, lighter, breathable fabrics are the way to go.

“Chennai summers are no joke. I always look for fabrics that don’t stick — mul cotton, light linen, even handwoven cottons from places like Kanchi,” says Shrishti G, an upcoming designer experimenting with sustainable fabrics. “I’ve been working on breezy summer tops in pastel block prints, inspired by old Madras checks, but with a softer, more wearable vibe.”

Experts agree that summer dresses don’t need to feature overly intricate designs. Dresses that fall above the knee, tea-length dresses, spaghetti strap tops, cotton crop tops, and ruched tops are perfect for the season. Monochrome looks are also very much in style.

If an outfit feels too subtle, adding exaggerated proportions is a great way to elevate the look. Fashion gurus are embracing silhouettes that are bold and asymmetrical — think draped T-shirts, drop-waist pleated flare midi dresses, and silk peplum blazers.

“Humidity is the real enemy. No matter how cute an outfit is, if it’s making me sweat within five minutes of stepping out, it’s a no from me,” says Garima Talal, a fashion student working on her own label. “I’m always in flowy dresses, linen trousers with cropped shirts, or just a classic cotton sari with a strappy blouse. Also, Chennai girls love a good jhumka moment — even with a super casual outfit.”