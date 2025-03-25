Serial chain snatcher duo nabbed at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: In a dramatic end to a series of chain snatching incidents that happened in Chennai in quick succession on Tuesday morning, two suspects were arrested by a special police team at the Chennai Airport when they tried to flee by taking a flight.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Suraj (28) and Jaffer (26), who reportedly hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the duo, travelling in a bike together, allegedly indulged in at least six incidents of chain snatching incidents in and around Adyar. After multiple reports of snatching, the police jumped into action and managed to trace the two through CCTV footage.

They were arrested in the nick of time at the check-in counter at the airport as they were trying to board different domestic flights in a bid to escape from the Tamil Nadu police.

Police sources said that Suraj and Jaffer had used a stolen motorcycle to steal the chains. They allegedly targeted women who were alone on the road under the guise of asking for directions, the police said.

While one of the cases was registered in the Adyar police station, other cases have been registered in Guindy, Velachery and Saidapet stations, said a source.

The source said they were also investigating if the two had committed such crime earlier and whether they acted in collusion with anyone else.