Eating right on the go

Travelling, whether for leisure, business, or sports, can be an exciting experience. However, disrupting daily routines, prolonged wakefulness, and exposure to new environments can lead to travel fatigue and even jet lag. When crossing multiple time zones, the body’s natural circadian rhythms become misaligned with the local light-dark cycle, leading to a temporary condition known as jet lag. This can affect digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being. Proper nutrition and hydration are crucial in minimising these effects and ensuring a smooth transition into a new time zone.
Combatting jet lag and fatigue through nutrition
A well-planned diet can help mitigate the effects of travel fatigue. Hydration is essential, travellers should prioritise drinking cool, sealed fluids such as bottled water or fruit juice. Alcohol and caffeine consumption should be moderated, as they can contribute to dehydration and disrupt sleep patterns.
Upon arrival, it is crucial to maintain meal timing that aligns with the new time zone. Eating light, nutrient-dense meals can assist in adjusting the body’s internal clock more quickly. Foods rich in protein and complex carbohydrates can provide sustained energy, while avoiding heavy, greasy meals may prevent digestive discomfort.
Protecting digestive health while travelling
One of the most common health issues travellers face is gastrointestinal distress, including traveller’s diarrhoea (TD). This condition is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with bacteria, viruses, or protozoa. While often mild, it can lead to dehydration, which can be particularly problematic for athletes or individuals with demanding schedules.
To prevent TD, travellers should follow these precautions:
Wash hands thoroughly with soap for at least 30 seconds before meals.
Drink only bottled, sealed beverages, and avoid ice cubes.
Avoid raw foods such as salads, unpeeled fruits, and undercooked meats.
Choose well-cooked meals served piping hot.
Steer clear of food from street vendors or local markets where hygiene standards may be uncertain.
By taking these simple steps, travellers can significantly reduce their risk of contracting digestive illnesses.
Essential travel foods
Differences in food cultures and the limited availability of familiar foods can make it challenging for individuals to maintain their usual dietary habits while travelling. Bringing along a few essential food supplies can help travellers meet their nutrition goals. Some convenient and nutritious options include:
Breakfast cereals and powdered milk for quick morning meals.
Protein bars, muesli, or granola bars for easy snacking.
Dried fruit and nut mixes for a natural energy boost.
Instant rice, noodles, or baked beans for simple meal preparation.
Crackers or rice cakes with spreads like peanut butter/ chutney or honey.
Powdered sports drinks or liquid meal supplements for energy replenishment.
For athletes and those with performance goals, ensuring access to familiar and well-balanced meals is vital. Additional food supplies may be necessary to supplement hotel or catered meals, preventing any lapse in nutrition.
Travelling should not mean compromising health and nutrition. By planning, maintaining proper hydration, and making informed food choices, individuals can enjoy their journeys while minimising the risk of fatigue and digestive issues. Whether travelling for competition, work, or leisure, mindful eating and good hygiene practices ensure that nutrition remains a priority on the road.