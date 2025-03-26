Eating right on the go

Travelling, whether for leisure, business, or sports, can be an exciting experience. However, disrupting daily routines, prolonged wakefulness, and exposure to new environments can lead to travel fatigue and even jet lag. When crossing multiple time zones, the body’s natural circadian rhythms become misaligned with the local light-dark cycle, leading to a temporary condition known as jet lag. This can affect digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being. Proper nutrition and hydration are crucial in minimising these effects and ensuring a smooth transition into a new time zone.

Combatting jet lag and fatigue through nutrition

A well-planned diet can help mitigate the effects of travel fatigue. Hydration is essential, travellers should prioritise drinking cool, sealed fluids such as bottled water or fruit juice. Alcohol and caffeine consumption should be moderated, as they can contribute to dehydration and disrupt sleep patterns.

Upon arrival, it is crucial to maintain meal timing that aligns with the new time zone. Eating light, nutrient-dense meals can assist in adjusting the body’s internal clock more quickly. Foods rich in protein and complex carbohydrates can provide sustained energy, while avoiding heavy, greasy meals may prevent digestive discomfort.