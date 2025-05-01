A modern-day mythology in making

It all started with a laddoo. Not just any laddoo, but the sort that appears in puja trays, lovingly prepared by mothers with a no-touch-until-offering rule. The kind that calls to you across the room when no one’s looking.

And for Parvathy Venkatachalam, it also became the gateway to a story. A question sparked the beginning of what would become ‘Laddoo Mysteries: The Wrath of Krishna’ — a 30,000-word novel she began at age 12, and self-published with the support of her family two years later. “I was thinking, what if she catches me? And I was like, maybe she won’t. But what if god catches me?” she recalls.

Parvathy, a class 10 student at TI School, is not an established writer yet. Her book is a curious mix of mythological re-imaginings, sibling-style banter with Krishna, and the sweet pull of laddoos — all spun into a warm, mischievous tale. Her protagonist, Vaishu, shares a lot in common with her, but is not quite her. “It’s a weird relationship between me and my character,” she says. “I know it has parts of me, but I also know that it’s like my child.”