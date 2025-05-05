Threatened at POSH ‘inquiry’, allege GCC staff

CHENNAI: Following TNIE’s April 28 report titled “Female sanitary workers in Ambattur allege harassment, overwork by supervisors; seek better protection”, which shed light on the daily struggles and sexual harassment faced by women sanitary workers from their supervisors in Ward 84 of the Ambattur Zone, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by zonal officials on April 30. However, the inquiry process has left the victims, who allege it was biased and intimidating, afraid of losing their jobs for speaking out.
The workers allege that the inquiry focused on protecting the supervisors rather than listening to the victims. They said the questions were framed in a manner that discouraged them from speaking openly, making the process intimidating.
The inquiry was held at an office room near Korattur UPHC. It was conducted by zonal-level officials, including the zone’s health officer and assistant executive engineer (AEE) of solid waste management, without any members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) present.
Workers reported that, for some of them, the proceedings were conducted with the door left half open, compromising privacy. In addition, a male official whom the workers couldn’t recognise, was seen often entering and exiting the room, adding to their discomfort. Groups of five to 10 workers were questioned together, they said.
Several workers allegedly feared retaliation or job loss if they spoke out, considering the intimidating tone of the inquiring officials. However, when some of them spoke about the “adjustments” demanded by the supervisor, they were asked by the officials to provide specific date and time of the incidents, something they found difficult due to the recurring nature of the issue.
The mobile phones of the workers were seized during the inquiry to prevent them from recording the session. The workers also claimed they were threatened with transfers to other divisions.
“Right from the beginning, they tried to silence us by saying that others spoke highly of the supervisor. When I continued to describe how he behaved inappropriately, such as moving too close while signing the register and using abusive language, the officials said that if I was the one facing such issues, they can transfer me.”
She added, “When I asked why should I be transferred when I am the victim, the supervisor and his three male assistants entered the room. I was then asked to step outside.”
Another worker recounted being similarly threatened with transfer when she reported harassment. “I was told I would be shifted to another division, stating that I was lying,” she recalled. “No one even informed us of the inquiry. We found out only later and reached the place around 1.30 pm, even though it had started in the morning. Moreover, before the inquiry began, the supervisor threatened us stating no one could do anything to him,” she added.
The workers have called for the intervention of senior GCC officials and immediate action against the supervisor. They asserted that the zonal officials are already aware of the ongoing harassment and have failed to take action.
“We didn’t expect this. All we wanted was someone to say, ‘We’re with you. Speak the truth, and we will ensure your safety.’ Instead, we were asked if we wanted to be transferred,” one worker lamented.
When contacted on phone, the AEE said, “We are not allowed to respond on call.” When asked about allegations of transfer threats, once again she declined to comment. The zonal health officer could not be reached.
The inquiry report has yet to be submitted to the zonal officer, even though four days has passed since.