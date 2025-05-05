Threatened at POSH ‘inquiry’, allege GCC staff

CHENNAI: Following TNIE’s April 28 report titled “Female sanitary workers in Ambattur allege harassment, overwork by supervisors; seek better protection”, which shed light on the daily struggles and sexual harassment faced by women sanitary workers from their supervisors in Ward 84 of the Ambattur Zone, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by zonal officials on April 30. However, the inquiry process has left the victims, who allege it was biased and intimidating, afraid of losing their jobs for speaking out.

The workers allege that the inquiry focused on protecting the supervisors rather than listening to the victims. They said the questions were framed in a manner that discouraged them from speaking openly, making the process intimidating.

The inquiry was held at an office room near Korattur UPHC. It was conducted by zonal-level officials, including the zone’s health officer and assistant executive engineer (AEE) of solid waste management, without any members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) present.

Workers reported that, for some of them, the proceedings were conducted with the door left half open, compromising privacy. In addition, a male official whom the workers couldn’t recognise, was seen often entering and exiting the room, adding to their discomfort. Groups of five to 10 workers were questioned together, they said.

Several workers allegedly feared retaliation or job loss if they spoke out, considering the intimidating tone of the inquiring officials. However, when some of them spoke about the “adjustments” demanded by the supervisor, they were asked by the officials to provide specific date and time of the incidents, something they found difficult due to the recurring nature of the issue.