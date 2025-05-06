Curious connections

What are some of the most unexpected settings or shared experiences that can spark a lasting friendship? It could be the magic of a themed party, the thrill of exploring a new country together, or the comfort of frequenting the same cosy café. Sometimes, bonds are built while taking the same route home or commuting on the same bus. The seeding of a friendship is endless but to maintain it takes constant effort — thoughtful messages on tough days, silences that nudges you to question closed boxes, and the grace to forgive when things go unsaid.
In a quiet corner of a small town, a similar friendship emerged between Srija (a 10-year-old) and Anandi (an almost 10-year-old). They are the central characters of the book, The Wall Friends Club.
Their friendship begins out of Anandi’s curiosity. She writes a letter and drops it into the cavity of a tree in a park she crosses every day on her way home. Srija, who takes the same route, stumbles upon the letter. With that, she finds a friendship she never expected. What starts as a simple exchange of words between strangers soon grows into a heartfelt connection, proving that sometimes, all it takes is a spark of curiosity and a shared path to find someone who truly sees you.
The book is an epistolary novel that brings alive the charm of writing and receiving a letter. Varsha Seshan, the author shares, “The book is about the joy of letter writing and the warmth of friendship, and what touches upon that better than a club? We read about so many clubs that solved mysteries; The Wall Friends Club is just another one!”
The book is a result of the author’s finding — a need for books for nine- and ten-year-olds, who transition from chapter books to middle-grade books. The 88-page book addresses an important social issue and urges children to become kind. The book is about embracing differences and being brave enough to stand up for what is right. It is a safe space for the girls to explore creativity, individuality and tell their secrets and stories the way they like to be heard.
Excerpts follow:
How did your experiences with letter writing and childhood friendships shape this story?
In terms of letter writing, yes! I enjoyed writing letters and had a number of pen pals right through my childhood. I didn’t hide letters in a wall, but I did receive letters in my mailbox, and seeing an envelope addressed to me was always thrilling!
In terms of friend groups and how they are structured, I think every child hears (and makes) snide comments. Even if we don’t face discrimination ourselves, we’re aware of it in some way. We know that what we have is different from what someone else may be able to access. We choose whom we befriend. We think very carefully about whom to invite for a birthday party. Sad as it may be, these decisions are often based on social and economic class.
What do you enjoy most about writing for children? Was it difficult to write this book from a child’s lens?
What I enjoy most about writing for children is the silliness of it. I love silliness, like when Anandi calls herself Anaconda or Sriya calls herself Sri Lanka. I love lightheartedness!
As a book club facilitator and a creative writing trainer, I spend a large part of each day reading things children write, so I enjoy writing like a child. I notice mistakes children make — the most commonly misspelled words are probably excited and surprised. Other words that are bound to trip children (and adults!) up are necessary and occasion.
How important is it for a children’s book to delve into topics like discrimination?
Discrimination is a topic that I think has always been relevant. I used to write the success stories of girls who received scholarships from the Lila Poonawalla Foundation, and I kept hearing the same kinds of stories about how students who belong to economically backward classes must work extra hard against odds that the privileged aren’t even aware of. There are also schools of all kinds — those that welcome the Right to Education (RTE) and do their best to ease the path of students, and those that try to do everything legally possible to avoid implementing RTE. This reality makes the book all the more relevant!
Do you feel children’s authors have a responsibility to introduce themes like discrimination?
I feel I have a responsibility towards society, but that cannot be the driving force of the story. I once heard Katherine Applegate (American children’s writer) saying that a great way to find a story idea is to think about what makes you angry, and that resonates with me. A powerful story must touch your emotions in some way, and often, the most cathartic stories bring out sorrow and anger. When do we feel these emotions? When we see injustice, experience grief or feel lonely. Naturally, then, when we begin to write, we address these ideas and introduce important themes. What it comes down to, though, is that the theme is one layer of the story, not its purpose.
How do you think children in India encounter or internalise discrimination today — at home, in schools, or socially?
We encounter discrimination everywhere. Separate cups for domestic help. Assumptions about people based on the language they speak. If a delivery person wants a glass of water, we’re unlikely to call them in, as opposed to if a neighbour stops by, even if it is for the first time. I think it’s up to families and schools to help see things for what they are instead of glossing over them or internalising them to such an extent that we treat discrimination as normal.
What kind of conversations do you hope this book sparks between children, parents, and teachers?
I hope that parents and teachers who introduce The Wall Friends Club to children will talk about loyalty, bravery, and differences. What forms does it take in the world around us? What can we as individuals do to create change? What is kindness? These are big themes that I hope the book will help address.
In your view, what are the most effective ways to create more inclusive learning environments?
I think parents and schools play a big role in creating change. Schools need to see how they can be more inclusive and accommodating, not how they can find loopholes to avoid bringing children from different backgrounds together. Another crucial step towards reducing the learning gap between the privileged and the underprivileged is access to free, well-stocked libraries. A robust library network is essential for equal access to information. The Free Library Network has taken significant steps in this direction, but we need more!