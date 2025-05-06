Curious connections

What are some of the most unexpected settings or shared experiences that can spark a lasting friendship? It could be the magic of a themed party, the thrill of exploring a new country together, or the comfort of frequenting the same cosy café. Sometimes, bonds are built while taking the same route home or commuting on the same bus. The seeding of a friendship is endless but to maintain it takes constant effort — thoughtful messages on tough days, silences that nudges you to question closed boxes, and the grace to forgive when things go unsaid.

In a quiet corner of a small town, a similar friendship emerged between Srija (a 10-year-old) and Anandi (an almost 10-year-old). They are the central characters of the book, The Wall Friends Club.

Their friendship begins out of Anandi’s curiosity. She writes a letter and drops it into the cavity of a tree in a park she crosses every day on her way home. Srija, who takes the same route, stumbles upon the letter. With that, she finds a friendship she never expected. What starts as a simple exchange of words between strangers soon grows into a heartfelt connection, proving that sometimes, all it takes is a spark of curiosity and a shared path to find someone who truly sees you.

The book is an epistolary novel that brings alive the charm of writing and receiving a letter. Varsha Seshan, the author shares, “The book is about the joy of letter writing and the warmth of friendship, and what touches upon that better than a club? We read about so many clubs that solved mysteries; The Wall Friends Club is just another one!”

The book is a result of the author’s finding — a need for books for nine- and ten-year-olds, who transition from chapter books to middle-grade books. The 88-page book addresses an important social issue and urges children to become kind. The book is about embracing differences and being brave enough to stand up for what is right. It is a safe space for the girls to explore creativity, individuality and tell their secrets and stories the way they like to be heard.

