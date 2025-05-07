Car driver hacked to death inside college campus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man employed as a car driver for the principal of a private college near Vandalur was hacked to death by unidentified persons at the rest area meant for drivers within the campus, on Tuesday morning. Police identified the deceased as Manikandan, a resident of Keerapakkam near Vandalur.

According to sources, around 6 am, Manikandan went to sleep after his duty hours. An hour later, a group of men riding two motorbikes came to the campus and told the security staff at the gate that they had come to meet Manikandan.

They entered the campus, went to the room where Manikandan was sleeping, allegedly hacked him to death and fled. Others who were in the resting area woke up following the commotion and alerted the police. The body was sent for postmortem.

“The attackers must have known Manikandan’s movements very well to target him on campus. We are analysing CCTV footage to identify the gang. We also inquired the college security personnel on how the men were allowed inside the campus,” a police source said. Police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder.