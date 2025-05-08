After the strike...

On Wednesday, Indians woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army and the Air Force jointly conducted an air strike of about 25 minutes that demolished terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — an act called a ‘measured and proportionate’ response to the Pahalgam attack two weeks ago. Hailing the armed forces, citizens across India are jubilant that justice has been served. However, there is a fear of retaliation from the neighbouring country. Here are a few voices from people across India.
CK Gariyali, former IAS officer, Chennai
India has destroyed nine terrorist camps out of 22 so far. This action was absolutely needed. In 1991, terrorism made six lakh Kashmiri Hindus homeless, and the news was suppressed by then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, father of Mehbooba Mufti. Thanks to social media, the news about Pahalgam was out in the open. I think it is not only revenge for Pahalgam, but also revenge for the 1991 exodus of Hindus from Kashmir. We need to destroy all twenty-two camps.
Joy Mukherjee, IT professional, Hyderabad
The Pahalgam attack came as a shock and felt very close to heart because it was just two years ago that I was on my honeymoon doing all touristy stuff like the victims. It could have been us... With Operation Sindoor today, it felt like the right step towards getting justice for the victims. But I feel there’s a long way for us to eradicate terrorism right from its roots. More such actions and sanctions against countries supporting them are needed.
Abhishek Ram, freelance web developer, Bengaluru
I feel like those responsible for the Pahalgam attack are being held responsible for their actions, at the cost of civilian lives. Nine sites were targeted, and nine potential threats were taken down before it got worse. My only concern is that, if Pakistan chooses to retaliate, there may be another incident (like Pahalgam). Lives are at stake, some of them being innocent. My grandfather was part of the Kargil war, so I understand that the Indian Armed Forces are more than capable of protecting the country. But at what cost?
Rushali Saha, Geopolitical risk analyst, Delhi
This attack did not come as a surprise. The strikes follow the pattern India has showcased since 2001, and they are in line with India’s approach towards counterterrorism. So, I would say that the response was necessary to convey to Pakistan and the world that India takes any attack on its people very seriously and has the capacity and capability to respond effectively. India maintains that the strikes were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” suggesting a carefully calibrated response.
Escalation now appears unlikely. India maintains that no Pakistani military facilities or civilians were hit. Now the onus is on Pakistan. To retaliate, Pakistan will have to climb up the escalation ladder, which is costly economically, militarily, and diplomatically. Although the situation is still evolving, as it currently stands, border skirmishes will continue to escalate and the situation will remain tense; an all-out war seems unlikely.
Dr Sheeja Chandran, professor, Pankajakasthuri Ayurveda Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
I feel proud of our armed forces. The way we responded to the heinous Pahalgam attack was in keeping with our military dignity. The government kept its word. The operation was given an apt name linked to the sacred feminine energy that has nourished this nation. And what better way to deliver a powerful message that we can be Durga or Kali when needed — two women officers were chosen for the post-operation press briefing. Operation Sindoor is thus an emotion, not merely a military act.
Col S Dinny (retd), Kollam (He served five operational tenures in counter-terrorism operations in J&K and the northeast)
India has launched a very calculated and comprehensive strike to dismantle terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There’s no doubt about that. Surgical, meticulous. One needs only look at the earlier press briefing to know how well thought out everything is. Two experienced lady officers briefed the press, the country about the events. Most notably, why these locations were hit, what’s out there, etc. There were several layers to that message. Also, the operation was called Sindoor. We all know what that signifies and what its reference is to the Pahalgam attack. So, like I said, a very calculated move. No doubt, Pakistan would be looking to hit back. They have to, lest they appear weak. But their options are limited. They may go for more theatrics, perhaps even a military-to-military engagement, but that would only escalate the matter. And would they want that? India is prepared for anything. This, we have demonstrated ninefold.