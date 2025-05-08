After the strike...

Rushali Saha, Geopolitical risk analyst, Delhi

This attack did not come as a surprise. The strikes follow the pattern India has showcased since 2001, and they are in line with India’s approach towards counterterrorism. So, I would say that the response was necessary to convey to Pakistan and the world that India takes any attack on its people very seriously and has the capacity and capability to respond effectively. India maintains that the strikes were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature,” suggesting a carefully calibrated response.

Escalation now appears unlikely. India maintains that no Pakistani military facilities or civilians were hit. Now the onus is on Pakistan. To retaliate, Pakistan will have to climb up the escalation ladder, which is costly economically, militarily, and diplomatically. Although the situation is still evolving, as it currently stands, border skirmishes will continue to escalate and the situation will remain tense; an all-out war seems unlikely.