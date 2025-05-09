Two techies among four held for raping two minors in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Virugambakkam all women police station (AWPS) on Wednesday arrested four men, including two software engineers, under Pocso Act and other charges for raping two 14-year-old girls. According to the police, the minor girls, who are cousins, had been reported missing since April 30 by their family members.

While the police search was on, one of the two returned home on the night of May 3. When police officials spoke to her about the whereabouts of her cousin, she directed them towards Marina beach, where she was rescued after surveillance by the cops.

When the cops inquired with both of them regarding what happened in the four days they were missing, the girls said that they had roamed the city, stayed at bus terminal and slept on the pavements and benches before heading to the Marina beach.

Here they met a guy working at the merry-go-round who sweet-talked them and later allegedly raped them with three of his friends. The accused were identified as R Lokesh (25), his friend Sadhasivam (27) who is an AC mechanic from Arakkonam, and two IT employees Syed (25) and Ashwin (25).

According to the police, the girls said the gang had taken them to different places and misbehaved with them. Further investigation is underway to identify if they had misbehaved with any other youngsters as well.