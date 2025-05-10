Police to enhance security at places with high footfall in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police will enhance security at places where people gather in large numbers in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Commissioner of Police A Arun said on Friday.

Surveillance will also be ramped up and vehicle checking intensified, Arun said while speaking on the sidelines of the passing out parade of 514 home guards at the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore, where he was the chief guest. The home guards will be inducted into GCP and be part of teams which handle traffic, crowd management, beat policing and during natural disasters.