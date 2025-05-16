Command centres on the anvil to tackle region-specific issues in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders worth Rs 3.8 crore for setting up Regional Integrated Command and Control Centres (RICCCs) in north, central and south regions. These regional hubs will replicate the core functionalities of the main Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Rippon Buildings, and serve as mini-control centres for faster and region-specific responses to civic issues across the 15 zones.

The regional centres aim to enhance the real-time monitoring of urban functions such as flood levels, traffic control, and civic field operations. Each centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including video display walls, operator consoles, and secure cloud connectivity to the ICCC platform.

Information such as regional dashboards, IoT sensor reports, public grievance data, and real-time alerts from environmental monitoring systems will flow seamlessly between ICCC and RICCCs. This will also link Public Grievance Redressal (PGR) software with RICCC systems, ensuring public concerns are addressed effectively.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “While RDCs also have access to ICCC, it (the system) is a more centralised one. But with the introduction of RICCCs, GCC aims to decentralise urban governance, improve regional-level disaster response and public service delivery.”