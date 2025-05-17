Art beyond the aisles

The scribbles and strokes on the last page of your notebook. The balance a family living on the streets achieves in assembling and organising their belongings. The paper boats you leave to float in rainwater. The office corner where golden-hour light catches the plant — and you, sitting beside it. The synchrony of motorists braking in unison at a signal. The storytelling session over a cup of chai at a tea stall.

Aren’t these art? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, art is “making objects, images, music, etc., that are beautiful or that express feelings.”

Does this mean that art should be confined only to the canvas — whispers from behind the glass of galleries? In reality, art can speak on street corners, train platforms, and tea shops. In his recent Cannes speech, Robert De Niro remarked, “Art is inclusive. It brings people together.” This thought resonates deeply with an upcoming inclusive exhibition — Art & I — to be held this weekend.

Art & I is a collaborative art show, created by Sunshine House, an art house, and Backyard, Adyar. The art-based organisations are bringing all kinds of art under one roof through a one-day event. From miniatures to large canvas paintings and ceramic pottery, all art forms will be on display and available for sale.

Akshaya ChittyBabu Nithya, founder of Backyard, explains, “We prefer calling it an art show because there are certain processes and interactive elements present at each stall where the artist demonstrates their style and also engages with the viewer or audience. Those who come in will also make art in one way or another — solving an artistic puzzle or painting on a blank canvas puzzle.”