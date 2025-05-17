Art beyond the aisles

The scribbles and strokes on the last page of your notebook. The balance a family living on the streets achieves in assembling and organising their belongings. The paper boats you leave to float in rainwater. The office corner where golden-hour light catches the plant — and you, sitting beside it. The synchrony of motorists braking in unison at a signal. The storytelling session over a cup of chai at a tea stall.
Aren’t these art? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, art is “making objects, images, music, etc., that are beautiful or that express feelings.”
Does this mean that art should be confined only to the canvas — whispers from behind the glass of galleries? In reality, art can speak on street corners, train platforms, and tea shops. In his recent Cannes speech, Robert De Niro remarked, “Art is inclusive. It brings people together.” This thought resonates deeply with an upcoming inclusive exhibition — Art & I — to be held this weekend.
Art & I is a collaborative art show, created by Sunshine House, an art house, and Backyard, Adyar. The art-based organisations are bringing all kinds of art under one roof through a one-day event. From miniatures to large canvas paintings and ceramic pottery, all art forms will be on display and available for sale.
Akshaya ChittyBabu Nithya, founder of Backyard, explains, “We prefer calling it an art show because there are certain processes and interactive elements present at each stall where the artist demonstrates their style and also engages with the viewer or audience. Those who come in will also make art in one way or another — solving an artistic puzzle or painting on a blank canvas puzzle.”
Art for all
As the audience walks through the space, they may come across installations such as Poems in a Bottle, where people from Kochi and across India have written poems that are now stuffed into a bottle. Visitors can pick one, read it, and take it home. There is an art therapy corner with a couch where people can go — to simply talk it out, or “art” it out. There will also be dance performances and open mics for Tamil storytelling on the theme Learned Art to Win a Heart.
The show is purpose-driven, aiming to make art accessible to all. Akshaya says, “The idea is that art can pretty much be many things — or anything. What it is to the artist who is making it could be very different to the person who is buying it or viewing it. That is what we are trying to tap into — to tell people that art can really be anything you want it to be. It is a collective thing and a very personal thing at the same time, and we are bringing it all together.”
Calling this the main agenda, she continues, “(This exhibition is) just to show that art is super accessible. Like music, art therapy is also art. There are some differences and similarities between various art forms.”
The reason for hosting an eight-hour show is to leave an impact. “We create a brand image. We create value when all artists and art forms come together,” shares Akshaya.
Art & I hopes to send a message — that in today’s world, art is necessary. “We want to make it accessible because art is almost a necessity rather than a choice or a luxury. When we think of art, we visualise only galleries and luxury. This event is to break that bar, break the boundary,” concludes Akshaya.
Art & I is on display on May 18 at Backyard, from 12 pm to 8 pm.