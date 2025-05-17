Talking of Turkey ‘roast’ & Greek salad

In the weeks following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, India’s retaliation has had not just military and diplomatic ramifications, but also an unexpected consequence in the travel industry. Angered by the backing that Turkey and Azerbaijan issued for Pakistan, a growing number of Indian travellers are now boycotting these two countries. News of Turkish drones being used against India incensed many. They pointed out that it was ‘repayment’ of India’s Operation Dost mission to assist Turkey after it was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2023.
While travel shifts influenced by politics are not uncommon, the speed, scale, and visibility of this response — played out first as social media posts and then, as elaborate discussions in households, board rooms, coffee shops, and even newsrooms — was unexpected. This reaction is, no doubt, inflamed by conversations on social media — from keyboard warriors to war veterans. Even some corporate bigwigs have joined the ‘boycott’ chorus.
One post that is making the rounds is of RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka. “Indians gave over ₹4,000 crore last year to Turkey and Azerbaijan through tourism… Today, both stand with Pakistan after Pahalgam. Plenty of beautiful places in India and the world. Please skip these two places,” he wrote on social media.
While the numbers may invite some scrutiny, the sentiment certainly does not. Several leading travel facilitators, too, echo the sentiment. Ixigo, for example, announced that it was suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. “Because when it comes to Bharat, we don’t think twice. Jai Hind,” the travel booking company wrote on its official social media channels. This was followed by Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai’s post: “Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings won’t flow together.”
Travel platform MakeMyTrip stated that Indian travellers have “expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period."
"In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” a company spokesperson said. “We have already discontinued all promotions and offers on our platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations”
EaseMyTrip, another travel booking platform, too, had put out a travel advisory. It read, “As Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.” Rikant Pittie, the company’s CEO, noted that there was “a 22 per cent rise in cancellations for Turkey and 30 per cent for Azerbaijan”.
The Indian arm of global travel company Cox & Kings said “in light of the current national sentiments”, it was “putting a temporary hold on all new travel to Azerbaijan, Turkey”. The message came under a banner text that read, “We stand with India.”
Flipkart-owned Cleartrip also issued a statement that read, “In solidarity with India’s national interest and sovereignty, it is suspending all flight, hotel and holiday package bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan. We stand with India.”
In the wake of these developments, industry analysts estimate a 250 per cent surge in cancellations. Notably, the Travel Agents Association of India and the Travel Agents’ Federation of India, too, have halted promotions for Turkey and Azerbaijan, with many already processing refunds. The trend was observed locally as well, with regional players in the travel booking space observing a similar dip in bookings and a spike in cancellations. Some have voluntarily taken it upon themselves to drop existing packages to these two destinations and have instead begun outlining new offerings.
Suhas Saya, manager for certification at The Naturalist School and former member at Indiahikes, spoke about the changing scenario in the travel industry. “We’ve been running treks abroad too — in Tanzania, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Indonesia. I even led the Kilimanjaro trek myself. But we’re not seeing much for places like Greece yet. That said, I’ve heard about Indian travellers shifting their interest there, possibly because of geopolitical reasons.”
For customers with existing bookings to Azerbaijan and Turkey made prior to the escalation of regional tensions, Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, said, “We have provided three options: postponing their trips, selecting alternative destinations, or cancelling with full support. Those who have elected to proceed with their original plans are receiving comprehensive assistance, including continuous government advisory monitoring and enhanced safety protocols throughout their journey.”
Hari mentioned that the current data indicates that only 5-6% of travellers with bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have opted for cancellations, with a significant majority choosing to defer their trips by several months. This measured response reflects both customer confidence in the situation’s evolution and the flexibility of our support framework during these unprecedented circumstances.”
The impact
What would it mean for the two countries? Turkey welcomed 3,30,985 Indian travellers last year — up from 1,19,503 in 2014. This number, too, is likely to see a drastic fall, threatening the businesses of hotels, tour operators, and airlines. For Azerbaijan, it is a major blow. As per its Tourism Board, 2,43,589 Indian travellers visited the country in 2024 — up from a mere 4,853 in 2014. Compared with 2023 (1,17,302), this was a 108 per cent increase.
This year, too, a similar, if not bigger, spike was expected. The recent shift in travel trends is going to significantly impact that number.
The rise of alternatives
Amid all this clamour, several countries emerged as alternative travel destinations. But now, the holidayer’s checklist included the questions: ‘Is the place safe?’ ‘Is it in alignment with India?’
EaseMyTrip’s Rikant said travellers were now preferring safer alternatives like Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam. Pickyourtrail’s co-founder concurred, stating, “We recommend Greece and Morocco, which offer comparable cultural and experiential richness.” He added that Southeast Asian destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Bali, too, were now preferred, “particularly given their favourable safety rankings — a factor that has become increasingly important to today’s travellers.”
Yet, amidst all that noise, two suggestions have started to gain currency. “India shifts travel focus to Armenia And Greece’, screams a travel trend analysis headline. “India’s strategic travel shift: Embracing Armenia and Greece amid boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” goes another one.
Here we spotlight the two countries that hitherto haven’t been widely discussed in terms of travel. Armenia’s visa-free access for Indian citizens, cultural richness, and spiritual depth make it especially appealing to those seeking meaningful, value-driven alternatives to Baku (Azerbaijan) or the Caspian belt. Meanwhile, Greece is leveraging both sentiment and strategy. Its Mediterranean beaches and ancient ruins have already made it a favourite among Indian honeymooners. But now, the Hellenic Tourism Board has ramped up outreach efforts in India.
In a widely viewed campaign, a Greek food blogger invited Indians with the message: “Try our dolmades, we’ll try your dosas.” The line went viral, drawing thousands of supportive replies and reshares pledges to “swap Istanbul [Turkey] for Santorini.”
Travel operators are also drumming up interest, tailoring their summer packages to weave in Greek islands like Mykonos and Crete, and Armenia’s Lake Sevan, Geghard monastery, and Yerevan’s vibrant cafes.
A political expression?
This redirection in Indian tourism reflects a broader evolution in how travellers engage with the world. Where once destinations were chosen for affordability, aesthetics or Instagrammability, now they carry weighty symbolism. Travel, it seems, has become a form of political expression.
Indeed, as one frequent holidayer says on social media, “Why fund Pakistan’s allies? Let’s choose Armenia and Greece. It’s that simple.”
What’s on offer?
Well, in Greece, there’s Santorini, famous for its whitewashed buildings, caldera views, and spectacular sunsets over the Aegean Sea. Athens, of course, needs no introduction. The historic capital city is home to the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and vibrant local markets.
Mykonos is a chic island known for its beaches, party scene, and charming alleys with bougainvillaea-lined cafes. Crete, Greece’s largest island, offers diverse landscapes, ancient Minoan ruins, and beautiful coastal towns. And last but not least, there’s Meteora, renowned for its monasteries perched atop giant rock pillars, offering a blend of spirituality and nature.
In Armenia, there’s Yerevan, the capital, that boasts Soviet-era charm, museums, cafes, and views of Mount Ararat. Then there’s Lake Sevan, a vast Alpine lake ideal for relaxation, boating and exploring medieval monasteries. UNESCO-listed Geghard is a 14th-century monastery carved partly into a mountain, and rich in medieval Armenian architecture. Garni Temple in Yerevan, too, is worth a detour for its Pagan-era Greco-Roman structure.
Dilijan, a forested town nicknamed ‘Armenian Switzerland’, is also famous for its hiking trails, traditional craft centres, and tranquil atmosphere.
What about visas?
Well, for Greece, a Schengen Visa is required. After the submission of your documents (and they will need to see confirmed tickets, hotel, travel insurance, bank balance and income tax return filings), the processing time is usually 10 to 15 working days.
You can spend a week in Greece (including visa, flights, stay, and food) for approximately ₹1.5 to ₹2.2 lakh per person.
For Armenia, the visa rules are even more relaxed. Indian passport holders can stay up to 180 days in the country with an e-Visa. For a week-long stay here (including visa, flights, stay and food), it comes to about ₹90,000 to ₹1.3 lakh per person.
(Inputs from Darshita Jain, Diya Maria George, Nidharshana Raju, Paramita Ghosh, Vidya Iyengar)