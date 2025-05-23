Man who tried to sabotage trains in TN arrested

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Chennai have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly trying to sabotage trains at multiple locations in the state by placing metal objects on railway tracks in the state.

The man, identified as Ohm from Uttarakhand, had already been arrested by the Hyderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) for similar attempts, the police said.

He was brought to Chennai on a transit remand after his arrest in Hyderabad. He is accused of placing ballast stones, iron rods, and other metal objects on the tracks at Villivakkam, Avadi, Ambattur, and Arakkonam in April, the police said.

On April 26, a signal failure at Avadi Yard had led to the discovery of iron pieces jammed at track joints. Within hours, more obstructions were found at Ambattur.

The next day, six sabotage points were identified near Arakkonam, the police said.

Though no train was derailed, the act posed serious threats to safety. Railway officials had conducted searches, reviewed CCTV footage, and deployed personnel in plain clothes to investigate the incidents.

The police said Ohm will be interrogated to determine his motive.

Further probe is under way.