Three killed including an infant in two separate accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three people, including a seven-month-old child, died in two separate road accidents at Pulianthope and Sriperumbudur.

At Pulianthope in the city, a seven-month-old baby died on the spot after it slipped from the hands of the mother, who was riding pillion on a bike, and fell on the road on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a load van allegedly brushed against the two-wheeler, causing the biker to lose control and topple on the road. The infant was being carried by her mother Varalakshmi and her first husband Anandan, police said.

While the baby sustained fatal injuries, Anandan suffered a leg fracture. Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing police have arrested Purushothaman, the van driver.

In Sriperumbudur, a couple died after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a private bus near Kolathur Village on the Sriperumbudur-Singaperumal Koil Road on Friday. The victims are B Vedagiri (54) and his wife V Vadivammal (52) of Chinnaveppedu village in Chengalpattu district. The Palur police have registered a case.