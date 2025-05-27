Art that is brewed for the canvas

For most of us, the pandemic is a period we probably would not want to remember — the sudden pause in daily life, the uncertainty of tomorrow, while we were still reeling from the announcement to shut the outside world, with some relief every now and then.

But for the then-ninth grader Nivedha Senthilkumar, the summer of 2020 was a “gift”. During the lockdown, Nivedha brought together two of her most cherished comforts, tea and art, to blend warmth with creativity. “I have been creating art since my KG. And started consuming tea early in life. My mother found out that I become cranky when I do not have tea or fail to draw on any given day. Hence, I combined tea and sketching, which lifts my mood instantly and instills a sense of completeness in me,” shares the 19-year-old.

Nivedha always wanted to create something — something unique and meaningful. So, the artist who earlier created pencil portraits, miniature paintings, doodles, coloured pencil portraits, digital artworks, and live art, decided to break the monotony. “This (tea) art is my way of paying a tribute to all tea lovers across the world and also the farmers who grow this plantation crop,” she says.