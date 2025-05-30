Youth dies in bike crash at Besant Nagar, passersby say ambulance arrived late

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student died after he lost control of the bike and rammed it into a tree at Besant Nagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as M Kishan Sri Hari of Nerkundram, a first year engineering student of a private college. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police said Kishan, who did not have a driving licence, was heading to Besant Nagar beach on his father’s bike.

His friends accompanied him on multiple bikes. Police said, Kishan, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the bike and rammed it into a tree at Besant Avenue.

Dr Lakshmi Sundar, a jogger, who was present nearby during the accident, told TNIE that Kishan could not get treatment immediately and alleged delay in the arrival of 108 ambulance. The boy was sent in an auto rickshaw to a hospital, she said.

Another person from the jogging group said, “One of the joggers was a doctor who immediately performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The pulse was low then. When I called 108, a woman answered immediately but kept asking for the district and other details. I kept repeating the spot is near Besant Nagar beach along Besant Avenue but she didn’t seem to understand,” she said. The first ambulance arrived only after nine to ten minutes, followed by one after 15 minutes, she added.

Personnel operating the 108 call centre, however, said the ambulance reached the spot in eight minutes. The call duration was 57 seconds and only basic details to identify the location and specific details like zone and division were asked.

