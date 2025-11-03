Woman among six injured as armed gang goes on late-night rampage in Chennai

CHENNAI: A gang of six unidentified men, allegedly in an inebriated state, broke into a house at Rajamangalam and attacked two residents before fleeing the scene and assaulting four more men at Koyambedu on Saturday night. Police are yet to arrest the gang.

According to the Rajamangalam police, around 10pm, six men on two bikes first attacked a woman, Chandra (52), who was locking her house. The gang then forced their way inside and attacked her son Rajesh, who was watching television. Rajesh sustained deep cuts on his head. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to help, but the gang sped away. Both the mother and son were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, the same group reportedly attacked four men - Karthik (35), Tamilselvan (26), Manojkiran (32), and Vishal - near Koyambedu, leaving two of them with severe head injuries.

Police said that based on preliminary inquiries, the gang might have entered the Rajamangalam house looking for someone, and when they couldn’t find him, they attacked the mother and son instead.

“There is no clear motive as of now and there seems to be no connection among the victims. We are analyzing CCTV footage from both the localities to trace the gang,” a police officer said.