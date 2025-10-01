Man cheats multiple women via matrimonial site, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar all-woman police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly posed as a bridegroom on a matrimonial website and duped several women of cash and jewellery.

Police identified the accused as Roshan alias Surya of Virudhunagar district. He is said to have lured women by promising marriage, gained their trust and obtained money and valuables from them.

Police action came after a 24-year-old nurse from Choolaimedu lodged a complaint, stating that Surya befriended her through a matrimonial portal in 2024, promised marriage, and later extracted Rs 8.7 lakh in cash, 7.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and blank cheques on the pretext of purchasing a house. When pressed for marriage, he allegedly threatened to publish her personal photos and videos on social media.

Investigations revealed that Surya had cheated multiple women similarly, apart from marrying a woman named Keerthana in Andhra Pradesh in 2023, before absconding with her jewellery. Police seized an SUV, seven phones, three laptops, a camera, three pen drives, a wristwatch, cheques and loan documents from him.

Following court proceedings, he was remanded in judicial custody.