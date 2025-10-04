Man held for threatening YouTuber, abusing CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A TVK worker was arrested on Friday for allegedly issuing death threats to a YouTuber and abusing Chief Minister MK Stalin in a live video at Koyambedu on Wednesday.

According to the police, the suspect, 29-year-old Gokul, a softyware developer, from Alwar Thirunagar, threatened a YouTuber while he was recording public reactions to a newly released film outside a movie theater in Koyambedu. While the YouTuber was recording a video, Gokul interrupted the live filming, allegedly verbally abused Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with last week’s Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, and issued direct death threats to the YouTuber, the police said.

The incident was captured on the live video, which quickly went viral. Following a complaint at the police station, a special team traced and arrested Gokul at his friend’s house near Valasaravakkam.