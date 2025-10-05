Plea seeks reprobe into crash involving ex-dy speaker’s son, cops’ reply sought

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to file reply to a petition moved by expelled AIADMK leader Va Pugazhendi seeking a direction to police to reinvestigate the case registered over a fatal accident involving former deputy Speaker of TN Assembly Pollachi Jayaraman’s son J Praveen.
Justice N Senthilkumar, while hearing the petition on Friday, asked the police to file the reply in four weeks and accordingly, adjourned the case.
Advocate R Thirumoorthy appeared for the petitioner. According to the petitioner, Praveen was involved in the road accident that occurred on October 4, 2016, at Adhiyur Privu Bridge falling under the Perumanallur police station in Tiruppur district. A woman was killed in the accident when Praveen’s car collided with another one.
The judicial magistrate court in Avinashi, on January 31, 2024, pronounced judgment in the case sentencing him to one year imprisonment. On an appeal, the Principal Sessions Court suspended the sentence.
The petitioner alleged that the probe by the Perumanallur police was biased and compromised and appears to have been influenced by the accused’s political background. Key aspects relevant to the cause of death have been either intentionally omitted or improperly handled with serious lapses.
He said a representation was submitted to the Perumanallur police on July 16, but it was rejected on August 9. He prayed for the HC to set aside the impugned order passed by the Perumanallur inspector rejecting his representation. Pugazhendi sought the court to order the respondent authorities to hold reinvestigation.