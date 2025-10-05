Plea seeks reprobe into crash involving ex-dy speaker’s son, cops’ reply sought

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to file reply to a petition moved by expelled AIADMK leader Va Pugazhendi seeking a direction to police to reinvestigate the case registered over a fatal accident involving former deputy Speaker of TN Assembly Pollachi Jayaraman’s son J Praveen.

Justice N Senthilkumar, while hearing the petition on Friday, asked the police to file the reply in four weeks and accordingly, adjourned the case.

Advocate R Thirumoorthy appeared for the petitioner. According to the petitioner, Praveen was involved in the road accident that occurred on October 4, 2016, at Adhiyur Privu Bridge falling under the Perumanallur police station in Tiruppur district. A woman was killed in the accident when Praveen’s car collided with another one.