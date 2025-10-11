Region-wise control centres opened to deal with emergencies

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Friday inaugurated the Regional Integrated Command and Control Centre (RICCC) for the central region at the regional deputy commissioner’s office in Shenoy Nagar. She also inaugurated similar centres for the North and South regions.

Functioning as an extension of the main Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Kalaignar Maaligai in Ripon building campus, the RICCC will enable round-the-clock real-time monitoring and coordination during emergencies. The centre is equipped with advanced cameras and communication systems to help officials monitor flood-prone areas, public grievances, and respond swiftly.

According to an official release, the facility integrates over 1,000 surveillance cameras, 55 rain sensors, 68 flood sensors, 40 flood-o-metres, 159 pump monitoring systems, 17 subway boom barriers, 18 environmental sensors, 50 smart poles, 100 display boards, 50 emergency call buttons, and 50 Wi-Fi access points. Complaints received through 1913, social media, and the GCC website will also be addressed promptly from RICCC. These RICCC are directly connected to the main ICCC.

On the same day, Priya launched an initiative to plant 1.5 lakh palm seeds across 15 city zones, with the inaugural planting held along Palavakkam beach. During the event, Priya also unveiled “Namma Thanga,” a public awareness symbol highlighting the city’s growth.