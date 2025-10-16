102 sanitary workers detained at two places in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 102 sanitary workers were detained in two separate places in Chennai on Thursday morning when they tried to submit petitions to officials and elected representatives.

A total of 90 workers were detained by the Triplicane police who tried to enter the MLA hostel in Triplicane and give their petitions to the MLAs there. The group was detained at various marriage halls in the city, a police source said.

At Periamet, when 12 workers tried to enter Ripon buildings to submit their petitions to corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, the Periamet police detained them and took them to a community hall.

"All the 102 have been detained and will be let go later in the evening. No cases have been registered against them," a police officer said.

In their petitions, the sanitary workers sought to be reinstated under the city corporation with their former employment terms and demanded regularisation of jobs.