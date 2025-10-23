Art of inclusion at Tattva 2025

Brushes dip into vibrant colours, strokes dance across paper, and shapes emerge in ways both unexpected and profound. Somewhere between the patterns and the shades, independence finds its voice. At Tattva 2025, a two-day annual art and photography exhibition, every brush stroke becomes a conversation — one that speaks of compassion, pride, and joy of an artist crafting on their own.
Marking its 25 years, V-Excel Educational Trust brings back Tattva for its fourth edition. The exhibition will showcase the creative expressions of over 151 artists from 25 inclusive institutions, special schools, and individual contributors, aged 7 to 35 years, from across Tamil Nadu. Vasudha Prakash, founder trustee of V-Excel, says. “We always bring in the community. This time, the highlight is that we have other inclusive schools participating too.”
For Gayathri Suryanarayanan, head of Youth Empowerment Services at V-Excel, Tattva embodies two decades of nurturing talent and confidence. “Tattva is more than an exhibition; it’s a movement that honours ability over disability and transforms art into awareness, acceptance, and joy,” she says.
Over 215 art pieces will be on display, all available for sale, along with live demonstrations of artworks, an auction of selected pieces, and even on-the-spot digital printing of selected paintings on mugs and water bottles — all by V-Excel’s students. Vasudha says, “You will be completely floored and awed. Their works are so thoughtful and full of joy. The joy of their souls is reflected in the art.”
The two-day event will be inaugurated by S Soumya, vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, along with Nagendra Kumar Kunkatla, senior vice president, Hexaware Technologies. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian will unveil the auction artworks on Day 2. The event will also feature a special performance by Sudha Raja’s Sargam Choir.
Tattva 2025 will be held at Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University in RA Puram on October 25 and 26, from 10 am to 8 pm.