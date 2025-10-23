Art of inclusion at Tattva 2025

Brushes dip into vibrant colours, strokes dance across paper, and shapes emerge in ways both unexpected and profound. Somewhere between the patterns and the shades, independence finds its voice. At Tattva 2025, a two-day annual art and photography exhibition, every brush stroke becomes a conversation — one that speaks of compassion, pride, and joy of an artist crafting on their own.

Marking its 25 years, V-Excel Educational Trust brings back Tattva for its fourth edition. The exhibition will showcase the creative expressions of over 151 artists from 25 inclusive institutions, special schools, and individual contributors, aged 7 to 35 years, from across Tamil Nadu. Vasudha Prakash, founder trustee of V-Excel, says. “We always bring in the community. This time, the highlight is that we have other inclusive schools participating too.”