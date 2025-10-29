City's new thinker hub
Chennai truly has something for everyone. There’s always a party buzzing somewhere for the social butterflies, a speed-dating night unfolding for those chasing sparks, art shows popping up every weekend for the creatives, and open mics offering the floor to the heartbroken poets. But while the city hums with all this social and cultural energy, one can’t help but wonder — does Chennai host enough spaces to stimulate the mind?
Sure, there are libraries tucked into every other neighbourhood, cozy book clubs that turn coffee into conversation, and quiz masters ruling restobars with their trivia rounds. Yet, the question lingers: where are the relaxed, open gatherings that let curious minds meet, mingle, and trade ideas without agenda? Tapping into this next chapter in Chennai’s ever-evolving social scene is Lectures On The Rocks (LOTR), offering a space where intellect meets ease, and conversations flow as freely as the spirit in their drinks.
Jino J, curator at LOTR, talks about how Stanford University has professors visiting nearby bars to give lectures on topics they’re passionate about, and how he wanted something similar in Chennai, where professors could speak freely without worrying about curriculum or assignments. “I have come across many good lectures from professors during my time in college, but all that was missing was a relaxed space like this, and of course, a drink to sip on while listening to them,” he adds.
Ready to deliver the first lecture in Noci Adante, Express Avenue, on November 2, is Tony Sebastian, who works at TCS. Tony has long explored the world of word games and previously created crosswords for several leading media publications and websites, which naturally led him to his topic ‘For better or words: A journey through wordplay.’
“We have so many word games today, including Wordle. Tony will talk about how word games have evolved, where they stand today, and how they have shaped pop culture,” hints Jino, adding, “Come in at 4 pm, grab either a fermented barley water, or your favourite mocktail because it is included in your ticket. Spend the next one hour listening to the speaker, followed by a 30-minute window to have your questions answered or to let debates spark.”
The next two lecturers are already lined up by team LOTR, each slated to share their insights within a fortnight from one another.
Know More
Visit @Lectures.on.the.rocks on Instagram for updates.
Ticket Link: Available only on kynhood.com
Ticket prices: Rs 899 (Early bird individual passes), Rs 1,199 (Individual passes). Ticket includes a complimentary beer or a mocktail of your choice.