City's new thinker hub

Ready to deliver the first lecture in Noci Adante, Express Avenue, on November 2, is Tony Sebastian, who works at TCS. Tony has long explored the world of word games and previously created crosswords for several leading media publications and websites, which naturally led him to his topic ‘For better or words: A journey through wordplay.’

“We have so many word games today, including Wordle. Tony will talk about how word games have evolved, where they stand today, and how they have shaped pop culture,” hints Jino, adding, “Come in at 4 pm, grab either a fermented barley water, or your favourite mocktail because it is included in your ticket. Spend the next one hour listening to the speaker, followed by a 30-minute window to have your questions answered or to let debates spark.”

The next two lecturers are already lined up by team LOTR, each slated to share their insights within a fortnight from one another.

Know More

Visit @Lectures.on.the.rocks on Instagram for updates.

Ticket Link: Available only on kynhood.com

Ticket prices: Rs 899 (Early bird individual passes), Rs 1,199 (Individual passes). Ticket includes a complimentary beer or a mocktail of your choice.