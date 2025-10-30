Girls' day out

A few nights ago, while rewatching Grey’s Anatomy, I found myself pausing at a scene I’ve seen countless times before — the one where Meredith Grey tells Cristina Yang about the floor plan of her and Derek’s house in the woods, a quiet escape from chaos, with one small but significant detail: a separate room just for Cristina. That simple exchange, stitched with affection and permanence, has often lingered in conversations among my circle of friends. We’ve laughed about whose room would be next to whose, who’d take up which chore, and who’d convince everyone’s parents to let us live alone — it’s always me.
Somewhere between those conversations and fantasy lies something tender; the unspoken truth that even as life drifts us apart, those friendships carve a permanent corner in our hearts. They’re the ones who have seen every version of you: the messy, the magnificent, and everything in between.
Perhaps that’s why, between deadlines, work/study schedules, and the daily rush, more women today are choosing a Girl Date — to pause and reclaim their day off for laughter, shared meals, and long conversations that feel like home.
Date diaries
Not all dates require you to dress up and go for a fancy dinner. Sometimes, a ‘date’ is just a messy bun, a plate of pasta, and your homegirls laughing at the world and, majorly, at your life choices. For many Chennai girls, a “girls’ date” isn’t a fancy idea. It’s a ritual, a way to recharge, feel seen, and a reminder that life can still be fun.
“A girls’ date is more than just a cute idea,” says Yashaswini, a student. “It’s my way of unwinding after a hectic week. Girlfriends always know the right way to cheer you up.” She has sacredly scheduled time — definitely once or twice a month — with her girls. “It’s very refreshing hearing from them about their lives and experiences,” she adds.
But there are some for whom these outings are spontaneous. For Swathika L, an international travel consultant, these get-togethers have never needed planning. “Spontaneous trips to Spencer Plaza or having corn on the cob while waiting for a train. We make our own traditions once in a while to ramp things up,” she says.
Chat and chill
These dates often start at a food joint. From Sowcarpet’s bustling lanes to Besant Nagar’s breezy beach, these spots double as happy corners. “A masala corn on the cob at Bessy, playing some classic Ilaiyaraaja songs, strolling as the breeze hits your face, taking wholesome pictures as we go,” says Yashaswini.
Tejaswini Chandar, a graduate, concurs, “To me, a girls’ date is all about catching up and grabbing great food. If we have money, we get food. Even if we don’t, we still get food.” Her ritual with her best friend, Shruti, started at Hungsters, an intimate fast-food joint in Mylapore, which has since become a tradition. “After every exam, no matter what, we’d end up at Hungsters, looking homeless but devouring schezwan noodles. We’d look forward to it.”
While the places and budgets might differ, the emotion behind it is the same. “I feel lighter the minute I’m there with my friends. It’s a kind of calm you can’t find anywhere else,” she says.
But there is one rule that all the girls adhere to. Plans are meant to be broken. Swathika sums it up: “Step 1: Plan to meet at a café. Step 2: Realise you can’t get the whole gang on one day, so you meet at homebase, eat, and sleep on each other. Step 3: Doomscroll for places you’ll never actually visit.”
Mithraa, a student, adds that every outing starts the same way — with her being late. “My friends yell at me to come early, but I never do,” she laughs. “Then we eat, take fit-check videos, walk around, window shop, and talk about history or random things. The best days are the ones that go off script.”
And sometimes, even the smallest plans make the best memories. Like Yashaswini’s rainy-day breakfast at Sangeetha, only to find classes were cancelled, “Imagine our joy!” she grins. Or Swathika’s late-night gossip session that included her friend’s mom: “Have you ever gossiped with your homegirl’s mom? We trashed someone we all hated till 2 am, and her mom felt like one of us.”
That’s the thing about girlhood. They rarely stop with just the girls. Over time, the boundaries between ‘my family’ and ‘her family’ begin to blur. One home becomes everyone’s home, one mother becomes everyone’s favourite cook, and one sibling becomes everyone’s little menace. “These are people in my life who are now considered members of my family because of how much I hang out with them. Girl dates do help you change your position from being a normal friend to being a member of the family,” says Tejaswini.
These dates sometimes act as a means to get out of the house, and not about doing something specific. Tharika V, a student, says, “It’s about just being together. Even if we don’t talk too much, there’s a sense of comfort in being around people who’ve known you for years,” she says. “You don’t always have to be in constant touch to feel close. One hangout and everything just clicks back into place.”
At the end of the day, a girl date isn’t just about where you go — it’s about who shows up. They’re the Monica to your Rachel, the Selena Gomez to your Taylor Swift, the Blair to your Serena, the Naina to your Aditi, the constants who make every girls day out feel like coming home.
As Swathika puts it, “She’s a sister that got adopted by my family. The feeling you get when you drive back home from the meet-up — that the day itself was wholesome and full of sunshine and rainbows even though we had our dark clouds above us — feels like getting slapped real hard by the happiest unicorn on earth.”
Looking for ideas to plan your next girl date? Here are a few fun ones to try
Saree Soirée: Drape up and head to a café, temple, or beach because elegance and chaos can coexist.
Pierce Pact: Get matching piercings (or just hold hands and scream through it).
Art Attack: Paint, doodle, or try pottery — anything that gets your hands messy and your mind calm.
Fake It, Slay It: Grab a DSLR, dress up, and pretend you’re shooting for Vogue (bonus points for dramatic poses).
Flash & Frame: Make a monthly photobooth ritual. Collect them throughout the year and relive your best moments.