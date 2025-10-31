Caterer hired for supplying meals to sanitary workers in Chennai

CHENNAI: The work orders for cooking the free meals for sanitation workers will be issued to FoodSwing Enterprises, which claims to be the state’s first and largest automated industrial kitchen, having the capacity to serve up to 50,000 people a day.

Tenders were floated recently for cooked meals for 29,455 sanitation workers in the city who will receive one free meal per shift, for a period of three years at a cost of Rs 186.9 crore.

The Government order for the free meal per worker per shift was issued recently and tenders were floated to fix the catering agency which will prepare the meals.