Ekaa in adornment

Art, in all its forms, has long been seen as a refuge for the mind. The act of creating or experiencing it slows the restlessness of thought, allowing one to enter a state of quiet focus that is deeply restorative — almost like meditation. This calming quality is why art is often described as nourishment for the soul, a practice that not only pleases the senses but also harmonises the inner self with beauty and rhythm.
It is in this context that shringara — the aesthetic of adornment and beautification — emerges as art itself. Traditionally regarded as one of the nine rasas in Indian aesthetics, shringara embodies both external beauty and inner devotion. When expressed as the adornment of gods and goddesses, it transcends decoration to become a spiritual practice. Every flower, jewel, and colour chosen is not merely an offering of beauty. It is where creativity and devotion meet. In this sense, shringara is not just embellishment; it is art elevated into worship.
For the past 15 years, couturier Kalpana Sonthalia, founder of the label Adorning God, has embraced this spiritual practice of adorning gods and goddesses at home. For her, shringara is a form of prayer expressed through colour, texture, jewellery, and detail — where every act of adornment becomes a quiet offering of devotion and art.
Kalpana spoke on the adornment of the divine and demonstrated two separate adornments at ‘Ekaa: The One’, a multifaceted exhibition and festival by artist Beena Unnikrishnan, where the artist presents her collection of 64 yogini paintings, at Teynampet on Saturday.
She brought a fully black Krishna idol and began adorning him with an exquisite yellow-and-green skirt, richly embellished. She layered a close-neck choker first, followed by a mid-length mala and then a longer mala; each earring, big enough to bridge the gap between the ears and the idol’s shoulders, was distinct yet harmoniously matched, pleasing even the most meticulous eye. She then fitted bangles, a waist chain, assembled a multi-piece crown, tied a pagdi, and crowned it with a peacock feather — finishing with a tilak and miniature flute adornment — bringing the idol vibrantly to life.
This adornment is more than a daily ritual for Kalpana. She recalls how scriptural descriptions emphasise Krishna’s fondness for being beautifully dressed, richly adorned in garments, jewelled necklaces, earrings, garlands, and the iconic peacock feather crown. “I have a huge collection of jewellery, in diamonds, in gold, and each day, my idols at home are adorned differently. The clothes for the gods and goddesses too, I get made, much like the jewellery. Eventually, I started making some jewellery as well and my friends and family began asking me for customised pieces,” she told the crowd. She followed this by dressing a smaller Krishna idol, with the same devotion and detail.
As her eyes and hands moved on from one piece to the next, she explained, “As I put jewels together, sometimes, one or two falls off from the idol and I take it that the god doesn’t wish for that piece today. So I revisit the colours and try to put on a better piece of jewellery.”
The demonstrations evoked strong parallels to the paintings of the feminine divine, exhibited by Beena, as they were painted with jewellery, each one unique from the other. “Once the face and the dress of each yogini painting is finished, the main aspect was of course the jewellery and the flowers. Each goddess will have different jewellery and flowers, if you’ve noted. I honestly spent a lot of time deciding on what jewellery to paint in each one of them. I would see Kerala jewellery, I would visit stores, get ideas, I would research about them and paint them. I enjoyed painting them and sometimes I felt the painting would almost speak to me as to what colours I must use,” she said.
She quipped that her jewellery collection was the most inexpensive of all, for she only had to paint them onto canvases — no matter how grand she wished them to be. “After seeing Kalpana’s demonstrations, I now have more ideas that I hope to use in both my future paintings as in dressing up in my Bala Thirupurasundari idol,” Beena concluded.
Kalpana’s talk and demonstration followed Beena’s sacred reflections and served as a prelude to Shreya Ramnath’s musical presentation.
The exhibition concludes today at My Bungalow, 40 Eldams Road, Teynampet, from 10 am to 7 pm.