Ekaa in adornment

Art, in all its forms, has long been seen as a refuge for the mind. The act of creating or experiencing it slows the restlessness of thought, allowing one to enter a state of quiet focus that is deeply restorative — almost like meditation. This calming quality is why art is often described as nourishment for the soul, a practice that not only pleases the senses but also harmonises the inner self with beauty and rhythm.

It is in this context that shringara — the aesthetic of adornment and beautification — emerges as art itself. Traditionally regarded as one of the nine rasas in Indian aesthetics, shringara embodies both external beauty and inner devotion. When expressed as the adornment of gods and goddesses, it transcends decoration to become a spiritual practice. Every flower, jewel, and colour chosen is not merely an offering of beauty. It is where creativity and devotion meet. In this sense, shringara is not just embellishment; it is art elevated into worship.