After road roller death, firm’s work orders cancelled

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 54-year-old man who was crushed by a road roller at Vadakku Mada Veethi in Koyambedu on Saturday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a notice to contractor A Balaji, terminating all 37 road works awarded to him under the contract dated May 20. The corporation has reiterated that contractors will be held responsible for public safety.

Contract clause 11.1 states that from the starting date until the defects correction certificate has been issued, the risks of personal injury, death and loss of or damage to property are not the authority’s risks but the contractor’s risk, the notice stated.

Referring to clause 51 of the agreement, which requires contractors to ensure no damage or harm to the public during road works, the notice issued by the corporation said the incident not only brought disrepute to the civic body but also resulted in a loss of life.

The civic body also said that further action would be taken against the contractor for the incident. Asked if they were planning to issue a compensation to the victim’s family, corporation officials said that it has not been finalised yet.