Over 200 sanitation workers stage hunger strike at house, detained 

CHENNAI: Around 205 sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were detained by the police on Monday, the third time in just over a month, for staging a hunger strike at one of their residences in Korukkupet. The hunger strike was in response to the police denying them permission to provide an alternative site to protest against their transfer to a private solid waste management firm - Delhi MSW Ltd of the Ramky Group.
According to sources, around 13 female sanitary workers had gathered at a house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street in Korukkupet, staging a hunger strike on the terrace, demanding the regularisation of their employment and an immediate halt to privatisation. During the police’s attempt to detain the protesters, two female workers allegedly fainted and were admitted to Stanley Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
While some were on the terrace, many others had gathered on the streets in solidarity, police sources said, adding the detentions were made on grounds of “unlawful assembly.”
The workers were taken to community halls, and other marriage halls in Kathiravan Colony, Anna Nagar West, K3 police station among others, sources said.
Protesters said since they were not granted permission to protest in a public space, they resorted to holding a peaceful hunger strike at the house. However, this again resulted in their detention, they said, adding, “With no space for freedom of speech and expression, we are uncertain about what lies ahead.”
The workers continued their hunger strike even after detantion at the community halls. They were later released by 8.30 pm. Speaking to TNIE, advocate K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, said, “When workers protested for 13 days outside Ripon building, they were detained. When they gathered in a park just to discuss their situation, they were again detained. And now, when they peacefully decided to protest at a house, they are detained once again. Do these oppressed workers not have the right to express their opposition?” he questioned.