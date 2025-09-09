Over 200 sanitation workers stage hunger strike at house, detained 

CHENNAI: Around 205 sanitary workers from the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were detained by the police on Monday, the third time in just over a month, for staging a hunger strike at one of their residences in Korukkupet. The hunger strike was in response to the police denying them permission to provide an alternative site to protest against their transfer to a private solid waste management firm - Delhi MSW Ltd of the Ramky Group.

According to sources, around 13 female sanitary workers had gathered at a house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street in Korukkupet, staging a hunger strike on the terrace, demanding the regularisation of their employment and an immediate halt to privatisation. During the police’s attempt to detain the protesters, two female workers allegedly fainted and were admitted to Stanley Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

While some were on the terrace, many others had gathered on the streets in solidarity, police sources said, adding the detentions were made on grounds of “unlawful assembly.”