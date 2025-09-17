Tambaram GH seeks 6 lakh litres of water per day from TWAD

CHENNAI: The Tambaram District Headquarters Hospital, now functioning in a newly inaugurated building, has written to Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for supplying six lakh litres of water per day as a permanent solution to meet the hospital’s raising water requirements.

In a statement, the hospital said the head of the institution has sent a letter to the TWAD board and expressed hope that the permanent solution would be implemented in a couple of weeks.

TNIE had reported on September 12 about the water crisis at the hospital. The statement issued on Tuesday further alleged the chromium-plated taps installed in the bathrooms and toilets in the hospital, inaugurated around a month ago, were being stolen. Therefore, PVC taps have been installed now, the statement said.

Besides five borewells sunk in the campus, the Tambaram corporation was supplying 40,000 litres of water per day and another 25,000 litres were getting delivered through tankers engaged by the contractor who constructed the building. Two additional borewells have been sunk, the statement said.

To ensure drinking water, two RO purifiers with a capacity of 1,000 litres per hour will be available in the hospital.