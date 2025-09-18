Chennai health centres redirect rabies vaccine seekers to larger hospitals
CHENNAI: Walk into a corporation-run health centre after a dog bite and you may still be told to go elsewhere for the anti-rabies vaccine. A visit by TNIE to three Urban Primary Health Centres and one Urban Health and Wellness Centre run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, following the recent death of a man due to rabies, indicated that the trend of redirecting anyone approaching the centres for anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to a nearby bigger government hospital is widely prevalent.
The reason cited is the potential wastage of vaccine doses when a vial is opened to administer a single dose to a dog-bite victim. This is despite health and family welfare department officials and Health Minister Ma Subramanian himself advising staff in hospitals, primary health centres and UPHCs across the state many times not to deny ARV to anyone due to concerns regarding wastage.
In all the four centres, the staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, said if a person approaches the centre after getting bitten by a dog, they usually administer a tetanus (TT) injection, advise the person to clean the wound thoroughly, and redirect them to the nearest government hospital for ARV.
For instance, at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre on Bharathi Road in Perambur, staff told TNIE on Tuesday that they did not administer ARV. They instead advised to take TT at the centre and visit Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Peripheral Hospital at Periyar Nagar or Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning without fail to get the ARV shot.
The staff in all four centres, however, acknowledged that they stock at least one vial at any given time. However, they said that an opened vial, which has about five doses, should be used within 24 hours. With very few dog-bite cases reported at each centre, they said opening a vial for one person would cause wastage.
When asked about health department’s instructions, an employee at one of the centres said they would still be questioned in case of wastage. “Hence, we send the patients to nearby government hospital as more dog-bite cases are reported there every day,” he said.
When contacted, GCC Joint Commissioner (Health) VP Jeyaseelan said necessary steps will be taken to ensure such redirection of patients does not recur.