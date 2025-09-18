Chennai health centres redirect rabies vaccine seekers to larger hospitals

CHENNAI: Walk into a corporation-run health centre after a dog bite and you may still be told to go elsewhere for the anti-rabies vaccine. A visit by TNIE to three Urban Primary Health Centres and one Urban Health and Wellness Centre run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, following the recent death of a man due to rabies, indicated that the trend of redirecting anyone approaching the centres for anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to a nearby bigger government hospital is widely prevalent.

The reason cited is the potential wastage of vaccine doses when a vial is opened to administer a single dose to a dog-bite victim. This is despite health and family welfare department officials and Health Minister Ma Subramanian himself advising staff in hospitals, primary health centres and UPHCs across the state many times not to deny ARV to anyone due to concerns regarding wastage.

In all the four centres, the staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, said if a person approaches the centre after getting bitten by a dog, they usually administer a tetanus (TT) injection, advise the person to clean the wound thoroughly, and redirect them to the nearest government hospital for ARV.