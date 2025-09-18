Ex-stuntman dies after assault during brawl, one held in TN

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for murdering a 50-year-old on Sunday night following a drunken brawl at Saidapet railway station, police said.
The victim, Ramesh of T Nagar, a former stuntman in films, succumbed to head injuries around 2.30 am on Monday at Royapettah Government Hospital.
Initially, a case of accidental death was registered after the head injuries were suspected to be from a train mishap.
However, doctors found the wounds inconsistent with a fall and CCTV footage later confirmed that Ramesh had been attacked. The case was then altered to murder.
According to the Mambalam Government Railway Police (GRP), the suspect was identified as K Mohamed Riyaz of Gandhi Nagar in Koyambedu, an unemployed man known to frequent railway stations in an inebriated state.
A police team traced him and after being shown the CCTV footage, he admitted to the crime. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday. Police said Riyaz, who was allegedly drunk, asked Ramesh, who was also inebriated, for a tobacco sachet.
When Ramesh refused, Riyaz allegedly tried to snatch a packet from his pocket. Ramesh bit his finger in resistance, following which Riyaz assaulted him.
He allegedly kicked Ramesh on the head, chest and stomach before fleeing. Ramesh was taken to Saidapet Government Hospital before being shifted to Royapettah GH, where he died. Riyaz has been remanded in judicial custody.