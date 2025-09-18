Ex-stuntman dies after assault during brawl, one held in TN

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for murdering a 50-year-old on Sunday night following a drunken brawl at Saidapet railway station, police said.

The victim, Ramesh of T Nagar, a former stuntman in films, succumbed to head injuries around 2.30 am on Monday at Royapettah Government Hospital.

Initially, a case of accidental death was registered after the head injuries were suspected to be from a train mishap.

However, doctors found the wounds inconsistent with a fall and CCTV footage later confirmed that Ramesh had been attacked. The case was then altered to murder.

According to the Mambalam Government Railway Police (GRP), the suspect was identified as K Mohamed Riyaz of Gandhi Nagar in Koyambedu, an unemployed man known to frequent railway stations in an inebriated state.