CBI books second case in Rs 3.8 crore ‘unsold flats’ bank fraud

CHENNAI: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of CBI, Chennai, booked its second case in a bank fraud scam where unsold flats were ‘bought’ using loans and the proceeds shared with the land owners, with the outstanding amount to the bank remaining unpaid.

CBI has booked one Venkatesan of Virudhunagar, S Suryanarayanan of Ashok Nagar, Chennai, D Santosh of Madipakkam, M Vedamurthy of Anna Nagar and Hitler Natesan of West Tambaram. Santosh, Suryanarayanan, Vedamurthy and Natesan were named in a similar FIR registered by CBI in December 2024.

The latest case registered on September 10 was based on a complaint by the State Bank of India’s (SBI) regional office in Chennai alleging a loan fraud of Rs 3.78 crore. The SBI alleged that Venkatesan, an NRI, was sanctioned with housing term loans for purchase of three flats in Aminjikarai to the tune of Rs 2.76 crore and a Suraksha loan of Rs 10.16 lakh. He defaulted on the loan and it was declared as an NPA and later as fraud of Rs 3.78 crore in 2023.