CBI books second case in Rs 3.8 crore ‘unsold flats’ bank fraud

CHENNAI: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of CBI, Chennai, booked its second case in a bank fraud scam where unsold flats were ‘bought’ using loans and the proceeds shared with the land owners, with the outstanding amount to the bank remaining unpaid.
CBI has booked one Venkatesan of Virudhunagar, S Suryanarayanan of Ashok Nagar, Chennai, D Santosh of Madipakkam, M Vedamurthy of Anna Nagar and Hitler Natesan of West Tambaram. Santosh, Suryanarayanan, Vedamurthy and Natesan were named in a similar FIR registered by CBI in December 2024.
The latest case registered on September 10 was based on a complaint by the State Bank of India’s (SBI) regional office in Chennai alleging a loan fraud of Rs 3.78 crore. The SBI alleged that Venkatesan, an NRI, was sanctioned with housing term loans for purchase of three flats in Aminjikarai to the tune of Rs 2.76 crore and a Suraksha loan of Rs 10.16 lakh. He defaulted on the loan and it was declared as an NPA and later as fraud of Rs 3.78 crore in 2023.
The SBI alleged that panel valuers Suryanarayanan and Jai Engineers were in conspiracy with suspect persons to submit an inflated valuation report with their seal and signature.
The CBI’s FIR said that Santosh pretended to be a developer, identified unsold flats and entered into an arrangement with land owners. He would approach banks with such fake borrowers, avail bank loans and share the loan proceeds after paying off the actual price of flats to land owners. He would later repay few instalments of the loan.
The FIR further added that Santosh transferred loan proceeds to one Vedamurthy and M/s Royal International immediately after receiving it from the bank. Vedamurthy and his friend Arivazhagan floated a firm Atchaya Royal Infrastructure and a major portion of the loan proceeds were transferred to this firm, with which Natesan was also associated.
The case was also registered following a Madras HC directive in July 2025 asking the CBI to register a regular case if prima facie commission of offences was made out.
A case under sections for criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and criminal misconduct was registered.