Chennai man dupes women via matrimonial site, held

CHENNAI: The police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man near Teynampet on charges of cheating women whom he befriended using matrimonial websites and escaping with their valuables.

The accused, Suresh Kumar of Nungambakkam, was nabbed following a complaint from an accountant, a widow, who said he stole her five-sovereign gold chain. According to the police, the woman had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site. Kumar, who contacted her by phone, arranged to meet her near Vallalar Kottam. During the meeting in a car, he admired her chain, took it under the pretext of examining it. He stepped out of the vehicle under the pretext of buying drinks and fled with the jewellery.

Police said Kumar has four similar cases and was chatting with at least 15 other women on matrimonial platforms. They urged the public to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online.