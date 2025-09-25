The ingenuity of fraud

Fakes seem to surpass originals in the world of today. Fake news always seems to get more attention and reactions than the actual ones that is reported. Reality is devoid of soap opera-style drama, you see. Knock-off versions of every designer brand you can think of abound in the market; from watches and haute couture to handbags and shoes, there is nothing that one can’t get a cheaper counterfeit model of.
And with all the leaps and bounds that technology has been making, the list has only expanded thicker than most waistlines, soon after the Deepavali sweets-devouring spree. Artificial Intelligence can now write your essays, paint your pictures, create phony holiday images, mimic your grandmother’s voice, and even mock arrest you to swindle your bona fide earnings. Trust is quickly being replaced by suspicion in our hearts.
Long before machines and computers even existed, humans had already found a way to commit fraud. Since only a unique creation that has no copies that exists in the universe can be worthy of reproduction, it was art that provided fodder to cheats with artistic talent, zero imagination, and the urge to make quick money. In fact, art forgery can be traced back almost two thousand years to ancient civilisations. Following the Renaissance, when art slowly positioned itself as a commercial commodity, artists began to claim their identity by signing on them. Copycats then learnt to not just replicate paintings, but also became experts at forging signatures. The centuries thereafter have only helped hone these skills.
The Indian art market witnessed the unravelling of one more cartel involved in the forgery of art this week. Based on a complaint filed by a senior executive of a US-based firm, the paintings of renowned artists like MF Husain, FN Souza, and Jamini Roy were sold to him by the accused for an astounding price of `17.9 crore. The art gallery owner and a lawyer who negotiated terms and vouched for the authenticity of the artworks have now been chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate.
Many prestigious auctions in India have been breeding grounds for forged art. In the bylanes of Kolkata, fakes of the stalwarts of the Bengal school like Rabindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose are being churned out like factory products. Many of them invariably landed up in auction houses with the stamp of authenticity, sometimes making it impossible for even master connoisseurs to detect. Sometimes, the discovery of fraud is made by the artist himself! Imagine the shock experienced by India’s iconic artist, SH Raza, when he visited an exhibition in Delhi in 2009, and found that most of his own works that were on display were fakes.
If art forgery has prevailed since time immemorial, it only goes to prove that no robust authenticity system can ever be foolproof. Nor can any new copyright law combat this problem. The ingenuity of the human mind can transcend any technological trap. As long as art speaks to one’s soul, there will always be a market and a black market for it, and that, unfortunately, is the hard truth!