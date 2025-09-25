The ingenuity of fraud

Fakes seem to surpass originals in the world of today. Fake news always seems to get more attention and reactions than the actual ones that is reported. Reality is devoid of soap opera-style drama, you see. Knock-off versions of every designer brand you can think of abound in the market; from watches and haute couture to handbags and shoes, there is nothing that one can’t get a cheaper counterfeit model of.

And with all the leaps and bounds that technology has been making, the list has only expanded thicker than most waistlines, soon after the Deepavali sweets-devouring spree. Artificial Intelligence can now write your essays, paint your pictures, create phony holiday images, mimic your grandmother’s voice, and even mock arrest you to swindle your bona fide earnings. Trust is quickly being replaced by suspicion in our hearts.

Long before machines and computers even existed, humans had already found a way to commit fraud. Since only a unique creation that has no copies that exists in the universe can be worthy of reproduction, it was art that provided fodder to cheats with artistic talent, zero imagination, and the urge to make quick money. In fact, art forgery can be traced back almost two thousand years to ancient civilisations. Following the Renaissance, when art slowly positioned itself as a commercial commodity, artists began to claim their identity by signing on them. Copycats then learnt to not just replicate paintings, but also became experts at forging signatures. The centuries thereafter have only helped hone these skills.