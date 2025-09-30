From nutrition kits to unhygienic ‘She Toilets’, health panel chief flags lapses

CHENNAI: With the expiry dates not mentioned on the boxes, there are concerns about the quality of the nutrition kits being distributed to pregnant women, the chairman of the standing committee (health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said in the council meeting on Monday. G Shanthakumari, the health committee chairman, said the absence of labelling was worrying as patients rarely check expiry dates before use.

It is the responsibility of the health department to ensure quality, for which expiry dates on boxes is essential, she told TNIE. Raising several other issues, Shanthakumari said the ‘She Toilet’ initiative launched by Mayor R Priya was widely welcomed, but the toilets are not being maintained properly. Sanitary napkins are often unavailable and some toilets on Marina Beach are also observed to be unhygienic, she said.

‘No transparency on unused funds’

The health committee chairman also said that officials have not been transparent about the status of the unused funds in the health department from 2022. It was not until recently that the city health officer revealed the amount to the standing committee but without clarification as to whether the funds were being carried forward to the next financial year or its intended usage.

On waste management, the committee chief said data on garbage sent to the Kodungaiyur dumpyard was incomplete, with no clarity on waste transported from Ambattur Industrial Estate and ICF areas. She further alleged that contractors handling construction and demolition debris often dump waste under bridges instead of taking it to designated processing units. Responding to these concerns, Priya assured that ‘She Toilets’ would be maintained properly and said inspections will be carried out at Marina beach facilities.