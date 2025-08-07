Ration card services to be rolled out through common service centres in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Puducherry, has announced that ration card services will be made available through Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the Union Territory starting August 18, 2025.

This move, announced by the Hon’ble Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, is aimed at making these services more accessible to the public, particularly residents in remote areas and the elderly.

As per the directions of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, the initiative will enable people to avail a range of ration card-related services at nearby CSCs.