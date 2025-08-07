Ration card services to be rolled out through common service centres in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Puducherry, has announced that ration card services will be made available through Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the Union Territory starting August 18, 2025.
This move, announced by the Hon’ble Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, is aimed at making these services more accessible to the public, particularly residents in remote areas and the elderly.
As per the directions of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, the initiative will enable people to avail a range of ration card-related services at nearby CSCs.
These include the inclusion of names of children up to 14 years of age and adult family members, deletion of names, surrender of ration cards, changes in member names and residential addresses, Aadhaar seeding, downloading of e-ration cards, and updating of member profiles.
The department has clarified that this implementation is in addition to the existing online services on the portal https://pdsswopy.gov.in. Citizens may now choose to either apply online from home or visit the nearest CSC to avail services in a convenient and time-saving manner.
To further support the public, three counters have been set up within the department premises to assist with online applications. Additionally, a Common Service Centre has been established on-site to facilitate those who still prefer to approach the department directly.
Officials believe that this extended access will significantly reduce the need for citizens to travel long distances to the department’s office and ensure a smoother, more efficient experience for all ration card holders.