Vinyl revival: How vinyl listening sessions are prompting for a conscious immersion

It was 2015. My school had just inaugurated its music room. I stepped in the calm room long before it started filling with ragas and talams. I recall that when I entered, a detail quickly caught my attention. Mounted on the wall behind the drum kit were a series of black discs and album covers in frames: vinyl records. To a tween who had grown up listening to music only on the radio and television, they looked like oversized CDs, decorative relics from another era.

Nearly a decade later, after years of algorithm-driven playlists and mounting music streaming subscriptions, I found myself leaning towards the very format I once dismissed as mere wall decor. It’s just not me; people in the music industry, across the country, have been trying to bring back these physical formats to the mainstream. In recent times, vinyl listening sessions have been quietly slipping into Chennai’s cultural calendar as the city’s music lovers and collectors are discovering that the experience is less about the record itself and more about learning to listen again, rather than hear.