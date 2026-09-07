Cassette comeback in Chennai: Here’s what vendors and collectors have to say

The demand is also particular. Customers come looking for fixed English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu music. Some want certain artistes or albums, while others are interested in rare or antique pieces. If a requested cassette is not available, sellers sometimes try to source it from elsewhere.

Most of the sourcing, Sakthivel says, happens within Chennai, though sellers and buyers may also look towards places such as Andhra Pradesh or other parts of south India. A cassette sourced through another trader may cost a little more, but that is part of the chain that keeps the format moving.

And then there are the people who arrive with cassettes of their own. Some want to sell old collections accumulated at home. Others simply want to give them away. Sakthivel recalls people telling him they would arrive by car and did not want any money for the cassettes. They simply wanted someone to take them.