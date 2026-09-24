Tribal flavours take center stage at Taj Coromandel

What is served on the plate isn’t just food in India. It is also politics. One may be disappointed in the search for authentic dishes because a homogeneous food culture has been spread across every slice of diversity. One that is ironed out conveniently by big chains, effacing the rarest local tastes.
We have long forgotten that food was once sourced from forests and not from the suave supermarket near our homes, packing food most impressively. Preserving this ancestral tradition and knowledge of food, and, most importantly, sticking to the food that was served since their childhood, home cooks and community practitioners from Assam and Andhra Pradesh will present their elaborate cuisines at Taj Coromandel during a two-day culinary showcase.
Jorlin Taropi, who belongs to the Karbi tribe from Karbi Anglong, Assam, runs a Karbi community kitchen in Kormandu. Based on the concept of farm-to-table, this youth-led community hub in the hills is not just about cultivating crops and serving food; it’s about tasting what community living means. Here, she also has a library and stay facilities.
After leaving her job in Bengaluru as a physiotherapist, she decided to go back to the hills, her hometown.
Jorlin, along with Anima Rongpipi, who runs a bakery outlet and conducts workshops for local youth and women within the Karbi community, plans to present around 15 dishes. On the menu are kangmoi, a mix of dal and vegetables with the main ingredient khar, an alkaline solution made out of dried banana peels; sticky rice, tharmit tharve, a sour chutney; and black rice kheer. In the non-vegetarian section, they plan to prepare pork salad and chicken salad.
On taking her food outside her small community, Jorlin says it feels like a big feat. She laments that the authentic Karbi food cannot be found even in restaurants there. “You don’t find authentic vegetables. There is so much to work on.” She says that there is so much commercialisation in food that “new generation parents in my hometown are convinced of feeding their kids KFC, or any fast food, but they are scared to let their children taste food like kangmoi.” This slow parting from indigenous food is a sad reality.
The hills are the provider of food for the community. Jorlin says, “We do not have the practice of a kitchen garden. We eat what we get from the hills. But today, the lands on the hills have owners. They are used for other plantations, because of which we get fewer vegetables.” This has led to a decline in natural vegetation and has made her more dedicated to this food journey.
Jorlin refers to the upcoming culinary fest as a beautiful journey. “Food has that power, that connection to build with people. People are gradually realising that food is something that they can be proud of.” This venture of being with land, people, local food, she says, is a “luxury”.
Breaking the taboo
Sodem Kranthi Kiran, a home cook from the Koya community in Andhra Pradesh, has a similar intention of preserving tribal cuisines and shifting how tribal food is viewed. He says, “Outside, there is a taboo that tribal food is unhygienic; the food eaten is raw. We have been hearing this since our childhood.” It was in 2019 that he set his sights on promoting a venture called Rustic Dine, a mobile platform, to promote the locally eaten dishes in his community.
Today there is a surge in organic food. Kranthi says that organic food was cultivated years ago by their ancestors, but there were many apprehensions about it among people outside the community. His decision to not rely on food from outside kept him going with his local food business, which focussed on a reverse culture, where people paid close attention to what tribal food looked like and, most importantly, its health benefits.
Kranthi, who will be presenting the food along with Peesam Dulaiah, a farmer from the Koya tribe, lists some of the cuisines they plan to exhibit at the culinary fest: Chicken starter cooked in indigenous style, gatka (jowar rice), pulgam ( a dessert made of rice and black-eyed bean), chukkudu pappu (made of broad bean dal), a welcome drink (made of bilwa fruit), dessert with mahua flower, etc. Mahua flower extracts are often seen as a source of intoxication, but Kranthi emphasises that this has been an integral part of his community and they have been making desserts with it. He stresses that each food has a story — of harvesting, of rituals, which the outside world is unaware of. “We want the public to recognise and honour our food.”
Taj has been recognised as the World’s Strongest Luxury Hotel Brand 2026 and India’s Strongest Brand Across Sectors 2026. Celebrating this, Taj Coromandel, in association with Tata Steel Foundation’s Samvaad, will host a special two-day experience on September 25 and 26, from 7 pm onwards. Those keen to be part of the showcase may reach out to Taj Coromandel on 044 66002827 to enquire about participation