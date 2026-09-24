Tribal flavours take center stage at Taj Coromandel

On taking her food outside her small community, Jorlin says it feels like a big feat. She laments that the authentic Karbi food cannot be found even in restaurants there. “You don’t find authentic vegetables. There is so much to work on.” She says that there is so much commercialisation in food that “new generation parents in my hometown are convinced of feeding their kids KFC, or any fast food, but they are scared to let their children taste food like kangmoi.” This slow parting from indigenous food is a sad reality.

The hills are the provider of food for the community. Jorlin says, “We do not have the practice of a kitchen garden. We eat what we get from the hills. But today, the lands on the hills have owners. They are used for other plantations, because of which we get fewer vegetables.” This has led to a decline in natural vegetation and has made her more dedicated to this food journey.



Jorlin refers to the upcoming culinary fest as a beautiful journey. “Food has that power, that connection to build with people. People are gradually realising that food is something that they can be proud of.” This venture of being with land, people, local food, she says, is a “luxury”.