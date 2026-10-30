Doctors shortage affects wellness centre in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre on the Central Telephone Exchange campus in Coimbatore is affecting beneficiaries, many of whom are senior citizens, who have to wait hours to consult doctors, they alleged.

The centre provides allopathic health care services to serving and retired central government employees and their families. The centre serves 11,279 beneficiaries, including 7,334 pensioners and 3,945 serving employees. Despite the large number of beneficiaries, the centre functions with only two doctors, who handle patient consultations as well as administrative responsibilities. The centre receives an average of 180 patients a day.

"Most beneficiaries are retired people with health problems. Due to the shortage of doctors, patients have to wait hours for consultations and at the pharmacy. More staff should be appointed and the centre should be upgraded," said N Hariharan, a retired postmaster.

The Coimbatore centre is one of four satellite centres under the Chennai CGHS zone, others being in Tiruchi, Puducherry and Tirunelveli. Since there are no geographical restrictions on access, beneficiaries from across western Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala depend on the Coimbatore facility.

Apart from two doctors, the centre has one nurse, one medical attendant, two pharmacists and five temporary employees for security and housekeeping. One of the doctors serves as the Chief Medical Officer and handles administrative work, including the processing, verification and renewal of beneficiary cards, taking up considerable time. Beneficiaries are entitled to free consultations and medicines for three months. Those requiring further treatment are referred to empanelled private hospitals, sources said.