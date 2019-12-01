Home Cities Delhi

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa blackens Aurangzeb Lane's signboard in New Delhi

Aurangzeb was a 'murderer' who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur and tortured Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sirsa said.

Published: 01st December 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

An NDMC worker cleans a board bearing the name of Aurangzeb Lane.

An NDMC worker cleans a board bearing the name of Aurangzeb Lane. ( Photo|Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members blackened Aurangzeb Lane signboard in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday and demanded removal of Mughal emperor's name from road signages and textbooks.

Aurangzeb was a "murderer" who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur and tortured Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sirsa said.

"People need to be reminded of Aurangzeb's bloody past on this day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day," Sirsa said justifying his action.

The DSGMC president said the central government and states should ensure that no roads were named after Aurangzeb and he was not taught in school and colleges.

"It is surprising that Aurangzeb was glorified despite his atrocities on Sikh gurus. There should be a debate in the Parliament over who is responsible for this," he said.

The Mughal emperor was "systematically" glorified after Independence, and not only roads were named after him, he is taught in school and colleges, Sirsa said.

Sirsa was accompanied by Akali Dal leader Harmeet Singh Kalka, Kulvant Singh Baarh and Vicky Mann.

Notably, in 2015, the NDMC had renamed Aurangzeb Road as APJ Abdul Kalam Road on former president, but the lane's name remained the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
manjinder sirsa Shiromani Akali Dal Aurangzeb Lane
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp