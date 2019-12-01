Home Cities Delhi

BJP to force discussion on Delhi's colonies in Assembly

The government plans to table two Bills - Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill, 2019 and Delhi Sports University Bill - for discussion during the short session.

Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Legislative Assembly (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have made up its mind to disrupt proceedings and “stop work” during the two-day Assembly sessions, which will get underway on December 2, Monday.

The two-day session would be the last before the Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to table two Bills - Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill, 2019 and Delhi Sports University Bill - for discussion during the short session. Both Bills have been cleared by the cabinet and approved by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

In October, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the proposal to set up a Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship (DSE) university, the country’s first such institute, in the national capital. The varsity, he said, would impart skills required in the contemporary job industry.According to the government, all ITI, polytechnic Institutes and skill development centres would be merged with this university. It would also tie up with top overseas institutes, industry bodies and companies.

The government also announced the setting up of a sports university, the first such institute in the country, to enable budding sportspersons to hone their skills and help them bag jobs on the weight of their sporting attributes.

However, the BJP has planned to introduce a ‘Kaam Roko Prastav’ (stop-work proposal), seeking discussion on the ownership rights of residents of unauthorised colonies instead.“The chief minister is peddling lies on unauthorised colonies. He is saying he will only believe in the Centre’s intent when the owners get registries for their properties. We want a discussion on the issue during the Assembly session,” Vijender Gupta, Leader if Opposition in the Assembly, said.

