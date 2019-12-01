Delhi Assembly's two-day session to begin on December 2

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A two-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party bringing two bills for two new universities in the city, while the opposition BJP demanded a detailed discussion on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

The government will introduce and pass the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill and the Delhi Sports University Bill.

Drafts of the Bills had been approved by the Cabinet and accorded prior approval by the Lt Governor for introduction in the Assembly, the government said.

However, the opposition is gearing up to corner the government over air and water pollution in the city, along with a proposal to have a detailed discussion on unauthorised colonies.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making "false statements" about regularising unauthorised colonies to "mislead" the people of Delhi.

"The Chief Minister is showing his irresponsibility by spreading false statements among the public. In this session, we will come up with a 'Kaam Roko Prastav' in the House, under which we will challenge the Delhi Government to stop all the work and discuss and debate on giving ownership of their homes to more than 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies... do not use marshals on the opposition."

This is expected to be the last session of the present Assembly as its tenure will end in February 2020.