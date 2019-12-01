Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University teachers' association calls for indefinite strike

These are the withdrawal of August 28 letter and counting of past services for promotions as was granted by DU ordinances.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

protest, union

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has called for an indefinite strike in response to DUPA's decision to put joining of ad-hoc teachers in abeyance.

The Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) has reportedly decided to put joining of ad-hoc teachers and disbursal of their salaries in abeyance, in its meeting held on November 29.

The decision is on the basis of August 28 DU circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

Over 4,500 teachers are working on an ad-hoc basis in the Delhi University for the past several years. In a statement issued here, the teachers' association said it finds completely unacceptable that the vice-chancellor, through the August 28 letter, denies the appointment of full-time teachers on Adhoc vacancies till positions can be filled on a permanent basis. This has already created a difficult situation for colleges, DUTA said.

"DUTA finds it extremely unfortunate and is anguished to see that the August 28 letter is now being interpreted by the DUPA further to deny livelihood to 4500 ad-hoc teachers who are already in service and have been working against substantive posts for past several years," the statement added.

Responding to the new situation, wherein 4,500 teachers have been shown the door, DUTA has decided to intensify the stir by giving three working days' time to the vice-chancellor to agree to a set of demands.

These are the withdrawal of August 28 letter and counting of past services for promotions as was granted by DU ordinances.

The DUTA executive has also decided to continue this struggle till the HRD Ministry and the UGC do not bring one-time regulation for absorption for serving ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

DUTA said it will reach out to students, parents, leaders of political parties and citizens concerned at this critical juncture, to enlist mass support for its movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Principals' Association
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp