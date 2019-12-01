Home Cities Delhi

Denied job in railways, disabled camp in Delhi for their due

Around 100 disabled people have been protesting at the Mandi House intersection in central Delhi for the last three days.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Around 100 disabled protesters are staging a sit-in at Mandi House to press for their demand

Around 100 disabled protesters are staging a sit-in at Mandi House to press for their demand| Shekhar Yadav

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "Either give us jobs or let us die. There’s no use in labeling us divyang if you can’t provide employment opportunities." This was a message conveyed loud and clear by 25-year-old Ramesh Kumar, a student from Patna who is among the disabled protesters camping at the Mandi House intersection in central Delhi over the last few days.

Diagnosed with polio at the age of four, the 25-year-old has been leading the chorus of protest ringing out from around 100 disabled people for the last three days. Removed from the list of candidates who cleared the Group D test of the Railways, the protesters are determined to soldier on till they are assured of employment.

“We took the Group D test last October. In March, we were informed that we had secured pass marks. We were also told to keep all necessary documents ready for selection. However, that was before we suddenly received word that our names have been removed from the list of those selected. This is a big scam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind it. What is the use of labeling us Divyang if you can’t take care of us?” said Kumar, adding he secured 60 marks in the Group D test.

With the protesters camped on the road over the last three days, traffic one section of the roundabout in the central Delhi area has been hit. Eleven of the protesters have been on a hunger strike since November 26 to get themselves heard. The police have set up barricades around the area of protest. A mini-ambulance has been put on stand-by should any of protester falls sick.

“This is gross injustice. The central government is making our lives more miserable. I won’t leave this place till we are given jobs that we worked so hard for. Many may accuse us of giving trouble to commuters, but what else could we do if the government turns a deaf ear to our demand?” said 24-year-old Senal Singh from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Senal is on a hunger strike.“I feel bad for these people. They are already disadvantaged in many ways and it’s unfortunate if the government can’t provide them what was promised,” a tea shop owner near the National School of Drama,said.

Cheated by the government, says protester

A protester said the disabled job aspirants were informed that they had cleared the Group D test and were also told to keep all documents ready for selection

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mandi House Railway jobs Divyaang scheme Disabled jobs Government jobs disabled Railways employment
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp