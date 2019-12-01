Home Cities Delhi

Temperature in Delhi drops to single-digit first time in season

Presently, a feeble western disturbance is likely as an upper air cyclonic circulation is moving across northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

01st December 2019

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Sunday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The winter season has set in with Delhi recording single-digit temperature reading -- of 9.4 degrees Celsius -- for the first time this season.

According to Skymet Weather, more cold weather conditions are on the way as the night temperatures are set to fall further and might be recorded close to about 8 degrees Celsius during the next few days.

The day temperature is prevailing around 24 degrees and will also decrease marginally, settling around 21 to 22 degrees during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, the night temperature was recorded at 9.4 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung and Palam Observatory. This is the first time the region has recorded a single digit temperature this season.

Dry northerly and northwesterly winds will be affecting Delhi and the NCR, and due to these winds, a further fall in night temperatures is likely during the next two to three days.

During the last couple of days, dry weather conditions are prevailing over Delhi NCR region. Shallow to moderate fog and mist prevailed during the morning hours, while the days were pleasant with bright sunshine conditions.

Presently, a feeble western disturbance is likely as an upper air cyclonic circulation is moving across northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. An associated upper air cyclonic circulation is prevalent over Haryana.

Due to the blowing northerly winds, pollution level is in mostly in 'moderate' category over most parts. Since a light breeze will be continuing during the day for the next few days, hence pollution levels will be varying between satisfactory to moderate category, Skymet Weather said.

