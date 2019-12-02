Home Cities Delhi

People gather at Jantar Mantar, protest against rape, murder of Hyderabad vet

Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read 'we want justice' and 'hang the rapists'.

Published: 02nd December 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Cries of 'we want justice', 'we are ashamed that your killers are alive' resonated through the air

Cries of 'we want justice', 'we are ashamed that your killers are alive' resonated through the air. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country.

Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read "we want justice" and "hang the rapists".

The woman, who worked in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four accused, all lorry workers, on the city outskirts.

Her charred body was found under a culvert in the city's Shadnagar near on Thursday and the accused arrested a day later.

Amrita Dhawan, the organiser of the protest said, "I am organising this protest not as a politician but as a member of the civil society who is concerned about what is happening in our society. Why did we need another Nirbhaya to talk about how unsafe women are?" She said the judicial system has to ensure speedy justice, so that victims' families get some solace.



"Nirbhaya's rapists are still in jail and have not been hanged. Those in jail are living their life, getting food and sleep but what about the families of the victims, whose lives are ruined forever," she said.

Cries of 'we want justice', 'we are ashamed that your killers are alive' resonated through the air at the protest as people holding placards demanded justice for the Hyderabad victim and other women who face such crimes.

Aditi Purohit, a student of Delhi University's Hansraj College, broke down while shouting the slogans.

"This is my first time in a protest. I am here because just like a woman who stays in Delhi away from home, the issue affects me and my family."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Vet Murder Case Hyderabad Rape Crimes against women
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp